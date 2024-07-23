Watch This
Austin's oldest LGBTQ+ film festival branches out to new theaters in 2024
Austin’s oldest LGBTQ+ film festival producer, aGLIFF, is making a return with its premier event August 21-25 . Thanks to its continued success over nearly four decades, Prism 37 is set to be bigger and better, with new venues and special screening passes.
The festival kicks off August 21 with an opening night film screening and reception afterward. That's followed on August 22 by a screening and dinner fundraiser benefitting the aGLIFF program Queer Black Voices at KMFA’s Draylen Mason Music Studio. More screenings are to come August 23-24, and finally closing night wraps up with more shows and cocktails on August 25.
One of the newest changes for Prism 37 is the addition of venues across Austin. Screenings will be held at the Violet Crown Cinema in addition to AFS Cinema, the Galaxy Theatre, and the Alamo Drafthouse Mueller.
"Environment is always part of the cinema experience. Honestly, playing all our films in the same venue has really limited some of the choices I might make," said aGLIFF artistic director Bears Rebecca Fonte in an email to CultureMap. "Some films just need a more intimate screen, and others are gonna benefit from a more raucous attitude with food and beer. It's going to be really fun matching the film to the best screen for it."
This year’s theme, inspired by the Beastie Boys’ iconic anthem "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)," is all about celebrating LGBTQ+ culture and acknowledging the ongoing battles against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
The festival poster, crafted by local artist Jennifer Burba and graphic designer Jeannie Lozano, reimagines the Beastie Boys as members of today’s LGBTQ+ community.Graphic courtesy of aGLIFF
"This year's theme is bittersweet as we are excited about how inclusive and fun the artwork looks, but also sobered by the fact that in Texas (and around the country), Queer rights continue to be under legislative attack," said board of directors president Todd Hogan. "We hope that the play on the 'Fight to Right' anthem acts as a reminder to our community that it is more important than ever to get out the vote this election year. We also believe that sharing the LGBTQ+ experience through film can play a powerful role in shifting attitudes around Queer politics."
Some highlights from the 2024 schedule:
- Opening night: aGLIFF has tapped local filmmaker Fernando Andrés for the opening night film, the local premiere of Rent Free, which had its world premiere at Tribeca earlier this year. The film follows two best friends' quest to live in Austin for a without paying rent. Its hometown debut features a live Q&A with Andrés and the cast, as well as a post-screening reception.
- Sundance winner: Desire Lines, directed by Jules Rosskam, is a hybrid documentary and dramatization in which an Iranian American trans man time travels through the LGBTQ+ archive, exploring his sexual desires. This film won the Next Special Jury Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
- Historical biography:S/He is Still Her/e – The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, offers a raw and personal look into the final years of pioneering artist Genesis P-Orridge, featuring never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with cultural icons.
- Media analysis: Bulletproof: A Lesbian’s Guide to Surviving the Plot, directed by Regan Latimer, provides a witty and insightful exploration of queer representation on television, examining how media shapes LGBTQ+ identities.
"Our continued goal is to provide a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community to share our remarkable stories," continued Hogan. "There is something magical about seeing film on the big screen, and festival goers can continue to expect a robust attendance by the creators of the films, allowing for a deeper dive into their inspiration and process as Queer filmmakers."
More information on tickets and memberships can be found at agliff.org.