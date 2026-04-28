Street Art Moves Inside
Works of Banksy come to Austin in immersive exhibition
Austinites are getting a chance to get up close with works by one of the most famous artists in the world. The Art of Banksy Without Limits, a collection including certified original prints as well as photos, sculptures, and more, will debut at Fair Market in Austin (1100 E 5th St.) on May 29.
The collection, organized by European events company, debuts more than 200 works that have toured North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia, according to a press release. The exhibition will run just over three months through September 7.
At least one similar exhibition has been shown in Austin in the past, but it was a different project.
Banksy is a Britisih artist who is best-known for working in unexpected and unauthorized public places. The artist has a signature style that utilizes stencils, usually in black and white, and he has never confirmed his identity, although there has been plenty of speculation. However, he does claim works on Instagram.
Many of his works are murals, like the judge beating a protester with a gavel on the exterior of London's High Court, which appeared in September 2025 after nearly 900 people were arrested for supporting Palestine Action. This work immediately made international news not just for the topic, but for challenging the authority of the court by claiming space on its exterior, where it was quickly covered and removed. He's claimed one work in two locations since then, a less viral image of two children lying down and gazing at the sky.
Other famous works from Banksy's mysterious career include his signature series, a girl reaching toward a heart-shaped balloon that appeared around London, and a print of that image that sold for $1.4 million and was immediately shredded in its frame. "Rage, the Flower Thrower," another one of his most iconic works, appeared in 2003 in Beit Sahour, part of the West Bank, depicting a man with his face covered, throwing a bouquet of flowers as one might a Molotov cocktail.
The Austin exhibition will include reproduced murals, but it will also bring the works to live in new ways using video mapping installations. It will also take advantage of the space with an infinity room and a hologram installation; the release does not detail how these spaces will work.
Only one hint is given regarding the actual content of the exhibition beyond the media used. A room will be dedicated to Ukraine in light of the "conflict" with Russia, the release says.
Two dollars from each Premium ticket will support the Banksy Founded Louise Michel organization, centered around a private emergency vessel that patrols the Mediterranean to "anyone in peril without prejudice," its mission statement declares, while using "principles of queer-feminism, anti-racism and anti-fascism."
"'The Art of Banksy Without Limits' is not merely an exhibition but a showcase with a philosophy, as Banksy seeks to provoke, shock, and even unsettle society with his work,” said Sorina Burlacu in the release. “Banksy possesses the unique ability to express truths that many hesitate to voice. In a city like Austin, where creativity and individuality are part of the cultural fabric, his work feels especially resonant."
Tickets ($19-53 with discounts for seniors, students, and more) go on sale April 29, 2026, at artofbanksyus.com.
Fair Market is located at 1100 E. 5th St. Hours will be noon to 7 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 10 am to 8 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 am to 5 pm Sundays.