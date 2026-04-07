Park Play
Austinites of all ages and abilities gather for 30th Art in the Park
Austinites are getting outside to make art together for the 30th year on April 9 at Art in the Park, a free community arts festival at the Fiesta Gardens Pavilion. Disability nonprofit Art Spark Texas and the McBeth Recreation Center are inviting people of all ages and abilities to attend, try a new skill, watch performances, and more.
Art is for everyone, and this event goes a step further by emphasizing the way art can connect people. It might even show up in the art that's made; a press release hopes attendees will "discover what's possible when creativity and inclusion share the same space."
"It is so heartening to see the community come together year after year to celebrate the joy of creativity and the power of inclusion through the arts," said Art Spark Texas executive director Celia Hughes in the release. "Art in the Park is a reminder — one we've now shared for 30 years — that art has the unique ability to connect us all, regardless of age or ability."
Attendees will get to visit booths by local art organizations and other volunteers to make crafts they can bring home or learn about what those organizers are working on in the community. Other activities include:
- A serpent puppet performance by Glass Half Full Theatre
- Live wheelchair painting with Tread Lightly Art
- A sensory retreat by Unboredroom
- Screen printed Art in the Park Tees ($10) by Raw Paw
- Guest interviews by KOOP Radio
A musical lineup includes several local artists for a mini-festival: TC Superstar, Strawbitty Yops, Circle of Fifths, Eddie Ray Band, Devin Gutierrez, Viktor Scot, and dance performances by Wings.
New this year, the festival has added an ecology area and a few food trucks: Acero Hearts, Dulce Frida, and Lulu's Treats Dessert Bar.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for organizations and artists to connect with the community, share their creativity, and be part of a celebration that makes art accessible to everyone," said Hughes. "We hope this anniversary year brings out new faces alongside the friends who've been with us from the beginning."
Art in the Park runs from 9 am to 2 pm. The Fiesta Gardens Pavilion is located at 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St.