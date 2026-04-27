Round Rock Repertoire
Round Rock theater announces 2026-27 season ending with Patsy Cline story
Another season of theater is coming to Round Rock via Penfold Theatre Company. Its 19th season includes classic productions, holiday magic (and silliness), and skill development through summer camps and classes all year.
The 2026-2027 season starts with the murder mystery game-based play Clue on September 11 and ends with a stage tribute to an iconic country singer in Always… Patsy Cline on July 11, 2027.
New this season is a Flex Pass Membership, which includes five, eight, or 10 tickets to the five mainstage shows of the season ($175, $256, and $300, respectively). Flex Pass holders will also get early access to Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast.
“Theatre should belong to everyone, and we're putting that belief into practice — because cost should never be the reason someone stays home, and a child who takes a class here this summer might be on our mainstage someday," said producing artistic director Ryan Crowder in a press release. "We're not just building an audience. We're building a community.”
The 2026-2027 season schedule is as follows. Show descriptions are shortened from Penfold's press materials.
- Clue: September 11 through October 11, 2026
Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find a murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
- Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some): December 4-27, 2026
Two castmates refuse to join in a performance of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol as they have performed in the show too many times in their career already. They rebel and decide to present every Christmas story ever told, from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas to Frosty the Snowman and so much more.
- Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast: December 22-23, 2026
The 1988 film Die Hard, reimagined as an irreverent, Prairie Home Companion-style radio Christmas special performed live onstage. A small company of actors who portray all the characters in this holiday action adventure with audio shenanigans at Austin’s iconic Driskill Hotel.
- Steel Magnolias: February 5 through March 3, 2027
All the ladies who are “anybody” in Chinquapin, Louisiana, come to Truvy’s beauty salon to have their hair done. Filled with hilarious repartee and several acerbic verbal collisions, the comedy moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby risks her life to go through with a dangerous pregnancy.
- The 39 Steps: May 2-25, 2027
In The 39 Steps, inspired by the novel by John Buchan and the film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, a man leading a mundane life encounters a woman with a thick accent who claims to be a spy. After he brings her home, she is murdered. Soon, a shadowy organization known as "The 39 Steps" is pursuing the man in a nationwide manhunt.
- Always...Patsy Cline: June 4 through July 11, 2027
Based on a true story, Texas housewife Louise Seger quickly becomes country singer Patsy Cline's biggest fan, meets her idol one evening in Houston before a show, and they write letters to each other as Cline's fame soars. Years after Cline’s tragic death, Louise reflects on their friendship and her love for the singer.
Single tickets will go on sale this summer.
On the educational side, Penfold's summer camps all run weekdays from 9-4 pm for two weeks, ending with a Saturday show. Campers will act, dance, sing, and more, for a well-rounded experience. Different age groups will perform age-adapted, well-known shows including Into the Woods, Seussical, The Wizard of Oz, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Moana, as well as lesser-known titles. One camp for incoming 7th through 12th graders takes a more technical approach.
Camp tuition is $575, with discounts available for siblings and multiple sessions.
Penfold Theatre is located at 2120 N. Mays St #290 in Round Rock.