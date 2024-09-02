State of the Arts
9 Austin art shows visit nature and nostalgia in September
Summer might be winding down, but Austin's art scene is just heating up. From thought-provoking explorations of social justice and displacement, to whimsical celebrations of nature's wonders, there's something to entice every art enthusiast.
For those drawn to the intersection of art and nature, Julia Lucey's intricate artworks at Wally Workman Gallery explore the delicate balance between humanity and the environment.
At Flatbed Press, Jenny Robinson's monumental-scale works on paper invite contemplation on the transient nature of architecture and the impact of time on our surroundings. These exhibitions offer a glimpse into the power of art to provoke thought, inspire dialogue, and offer new perspectives on the world around us.
Link and Pin
Meena Matai: Another Side: Art of Borders and Displacement — September 3 through 29
Matai explores the poignant realities of borders and the resilience of refugees through vibrant, map-inspired works. By blending abstract forms with cartographic references, the artist challenges viewers to empathize with those who are displaced, understand their struggles, and see their stories as a continuation of a historical journey shared by many. Matai's art transcends conventional representations, inviting viewers into the work.
ArtUs Co
Group Exhibition: Realms of Fungi — through September 28
Delve into the fascinating world of fungi with this group exhibition featuring more than 40 artists. This exhibit showcases the diverse talents as the artists explore the vibrant, quirky, and often mind-bending beauty of mushrooms. Realms of Fungi showcases the multitude of artistic interpretations celebrating the intersection of art, nature, and the captivating allure of fungi.
The Contemporary
KB Brookins: Freedom House — through October 5
An award-winning writer, Brookins’ multimedia installation reimagines freedom through the lens of art, poetry, and the intimate space of home. The artist’s music-influenced poems come alive in this immersive exhibit through digital collages, film, and evocative soundscapes. Visitors can explore themes of transness, social justice, and the complexities of Black queer identity in America. Brookins encourages viewers to confront injustice, embrace vulnerability, and imagine a future where everyone has the right to live authentically and freely.
Sari Shryak: Adorn:Stories of Found Memory— through October 5
Step back in time with artist Sari Shryack's vibrant paintings that capture the essence of 1990s and early 2000s girlhood. Through a colorful lens, Shryack re-examines this era, reimagining its iconic products, candies, and toys as symbols of beauty and youthful energy. Drawing inspiration from vintage advertisements and thrift store finds, Shryack's acrylic and oil paintings playfully subvert the intended purpose of everyday objects, celebrating their inherent aesthetic appeal and evoking a sense of playful nostalgia.
Wally Workman Gallery
Julia Lucey:Trying to Fit In — September 7 through 29
Julia Lucey's vibrant and intricately detailed artworks draw viewers in with their playful charm, only to reveal a deeper message. Through a unique process of traditional aquatint etching, collage, and painting, Lucey crafts captivating scenes where animals don costumes and camouflage, highlighting their struggle to exist within shrinking habitats. Inspired by her years spent backpacking and working in the American West, and honed during her residency at Kala Art Institute, Lucey's art acts as a powerful reminder of the environmental challenges we face. Yet, her work also offers a glimmer of hope, suggesting a possible harmony between the natural and built worlds.
Yard Dog
Dave “Big Butch” Nally: Big Dutch Art Show— September 7 through October 5
Using bold text and seemingly childish imagery, Dave "Big Dutch" Nally tackles complex social issues head-on. A self-taught artist whose intricate drawings and paintings pulsate with social commentary and wry humor, Nally creates a vibrant and thought-provoking world in this exhibition. His background as a steelworker informs his art, which is full of detailed, free-flowing imagery that walks a fine line between open interpretation and clear messages.
GrayDuck Gallery
Katherine Brimberry: Chronicles a Retrospective — through October 6
GrayDuck Gallery proudly presents a retrospective exhibition celebrating the art of Katherine Brimberry, a cornerstone of the Texas printmaking world. As co-founder, director, and senior master printer of Austin's renowned Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking, Brimberry's influence on the art form is undeniable. This exhibition, however, shifts the focus to highlight Brimberry's captivating personal work, spanning forty years of artistic exploration. Her prints, often featuring natural elements juxtaposed with found objects, invite viewers to contemplate the mysteries of time, space, and the cycles of life. This exhibition, presented in tandem with a retrospective of Brimberry's collaborative work at St. Edward's University Fine Arts Gallery, offers a rare glimpse into the multifaceted career of a true champion of printmaking.
Flatbed Press
Jenny Robinson:Temporal Frameworks/Tracing the Lines of Time — through October 19
Flatbed welcomes back renowned artist Jenny Robinson, a global citizen whose captivating works explore the interplay between strength and fragility in the built environment. Born in the UK and raised in Borneo, Robinson has traveled across continents, from London to San Francisco and now Sydney, and it's deeply informed her art. Known for her monumental-scale works on delicate papers, she draws attention to the transient nature of architecture, capturing the beauty in decaying structures and investigating the impact of time on our surroundings.