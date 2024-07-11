solo performance
Austin Symphony Orchestra drums up single tickets for 2024-2025 season
As summer rolls along, when our bodies are well-stocked with vitamin D and our friends are actually making plans, that optimistic voice creeps in. Should we get more involved in the arts? Despite our optimism, it's quite the commitment to become a member of an arts organization. It's understandable to dip a toe; shop around. The Austin Symphony offers a chance for a small win as single tickets to the 2024-2025 season drop on July 15.
At 10 am, the new you can slip into the world of fine arts at a low commitment level, with a wide variety of styles to ease the transition. From classic symphonies to pop and cinematic mashups, there are 15 programs lined up from September 13, 2024, to May 31, 2025, each with only one or two performances.
People wanting to jump right into Classical Music 101 should definitely see Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World on January 10 and 11; a forward-looking milestone in 1893 that commanded respect for the diverse roots of American music in the European concert hall. For another time-honored classical tradition — in this case, a Christmas one — they can bask in the glory of George Frideric Handel's Messiah on December 3.
For symphony newcomers who want to start with the familiar, Ludwig van Beethoven — the composer who nearly singlehandedly ushered in the romantic era — features in two different programs. First, in The Notorious L.V.B., pianist Anton Nel will be playing through each of the composer's piano concerti. That's a two-night deal on October 18 and 19, but tickets are still sold separately. (I mean, some people have a concerto limit.) Listeners can also get to know Beethoven's epic Eroica symphony, which upon its debut was so long and stirring it caused controversy. But tempering it for modern audiences, pianist Steve Hackman blends it with an iconic 21st-century pop discography in Beethoven X. Coldplay on March 1.
More contemporary appreciation is to be found in two movie showings with scores synced live to film. First up is Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Backon October 25, followed by The Nightmare Before Christmas on December 17. Composers John Williams and Danny Elfman, respectively, are two of the most influential in film; The former is even getting a second spotlight in The Music of John Williams Part 2 on May 31, closing the season. (Take a movie buff friend to see both Dvořák's symphony and Williams' tributes and compare notes.)
For a little (or a lot of) jazz flavor, there's American Splendor on February 21 and 22 and Summertime on May 16 and 17. Both feature the influential jazz-inspired musical theater composer George Gershwin. The former also features Duke Ellington's Three Black Kings, and the latter includes a performance of Amen!, written to evoke an African American Pentecostal church service according to contemporary composer Carlos Simon.
There are more events to browse at my.austinsymphony.org. Although single tickets are a good first step, subscribers save money, get guaranteed seats, can work around scheduling conflicts, and more.