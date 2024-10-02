Make A Wish
Popular Austin art bazaar returns for 24th holiday season
When the sometimes dreaded task of holiday shopping rolls around again, Austinites have a huge advantage. This city is full of artisan fairs, and that increases in the late fall with the arrival of markets like Blue Genie Art Bazaar, returning for its 24th year November 15 to December 24.
The local shopping market is virtually split between this and the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, with the latter market focusing more on fine art and live music, while the former takes a wider, more utilitarian approach. This year there are more than 200 regional vendors, many of whose catalogs feature items that nod to their Texas heritage, cute and funny knickknacks, and unique home goods.
A website organizes the vendors into 15 categories for easy browsing, including by material (wood, glass, ceramics), modality (photography, fine art, folk art), use (home decor, body care), and more. A legitimately well-balanced mix of products during past years means this is a good place to stop for multiple receivers on a shopper's list
Another edge this market has over the plethora of others popping up is an online store — which, attention Halloween-lovers, is active year-round. Customers can pick up online orders at the store or get them shipped around the United States.
It's still worth it to go in person; aside from enhanced browsing, there will also be a bar and snacks. And in addition to supporting local artists, a portion of sales each Monday also supports Make-a-Wish of Central & South Texas.
“We’re excited to welcome even more artists and artisans to this year’s Bazaar, making it a truly one-stop shopping destination for the holidays,” said BGAB co-owner Dana Younger in a press release.
The Blue Genie Art Bazaar is located at 6100 Airport Boulevard, and open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, except Christmas Eve (December 24) when it closes at 6 pm. More information is available at bluegenieartbazaar.shop.