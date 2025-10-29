Leave Your Troubles Outside
Politically pointed Broadway musical Cabaret dances into Austin
Cabaret has been one of the most beloved Broadway musicals since it first hit theaters in the mid-60s, and in almost every rendition — from middle school adaptations to Schitt's Creek allusions — this play hits a certain nostalgia button for musical theater lovers. From October 30 through November 9, the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Texas at Austin is presenting the famous play at the B. Iden Payne Theatre.
Through song, dance, and plenty of jokes, Cabaret tells the story of cabaret singer Sally Bowles and American writer Cliff Bradshaw in 1930s Berlin as the Nazi Party rises to power.
"A garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret," says UT's press release about the production, adding that "Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany descends into fascism."
Wrapped in famous Bob Fosse footwork, this show offers a cautionary tale: distraction — or numbing — by luxury and entertainment can come at a hefty political cost.
"While fictionalized, 'Cabaret' is cloaked in truth: true events, true histories, true suppressions, true complicities, true violences, true lives," says UT's Georgia Beckmann, the dramaturg for this production, in the production playbill notes.
"It is important to both represent and witness the uncensored truths this show has to offer," she continues. "How long will one stay passive for the sake of convenience, safety or power? How easy is it to remain fast asleep as violence is inflicted on those around you? Why and how does fascism overtake a country and a people? Who gets to continue dancing while others suffer the end of the world?"
These themes and more are explored in this timeless play, directed by UT Austin's Rodolfo Robles Cruz. Cabaret is based on the original book by Joe Masteroff and play and stories by John Van Druten and Christopher Isherwood. Original music and lyrics were written by John Kander and Fred Ebb.
Performance times are October 30 at 7:30 pm (preview night); October 31, November 2, November 5, November 7, and November 8 at 7:30 pm; and November 2 and 9 at 2 pm. Tickets for the preview night are $10 for adults and $5 for students (with proof of ID); all other performances are $26 for adults, $21 for UT faculty and staff, and $15 for students.