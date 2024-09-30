New Neighborhood, New Dorf
Art gallery moves into Zilker building with rooftop garden, $1 yearly rent
Dorf, a community-driven art gallery known for its scrappy DIY persistence and social conscience, is moving to a new location this fall. Even better, it’s basically free: A partnership with the City of Austin means Dorf can move into Zilker Point, a new office building development neighboring the Zach Theatre, for $1 a year for up to 10 years. Plus, a new city ordinance will keep the space free for more arts organizations to come. In celebration of the new space, DORF is hosting an opening reception on October 25.
Founded by Sarah Vanderbeek and Eric Manche out of their garage in 2018, Dorf has been a champion of both emerging and established creators, often with a bent towards social advocacy. In its new home, Dorf will keep pursuing diverse programming from exhibitions and workshops, to community events and artist residencies.
Along with the gallery itself, the new location offers a rooftop garden, an outdoor plaza featuring a stage for performances, and a permanent sculpture by Dallas-based artist Jessica Bell, whose works often include bright colors and surrealist concepts. Negotiations for Dorf's move to 218 Zilker Point included a $100,000 “Tenant Improvement budget,” according to a press release, representing a significant victory for Austin's creative community.
"This collaboration shows what is possible when cities recognize the value of art and invest in its sustainability,” said Dorf’s executive director Sara Vanderbeek and creative director Eric Manche in the release. We hope this model inspires future collaborations between city officials and Austin’s many essential arts nonprofits. We can’t wait to open the doors to our new home, welcome guests, and continue to amplify the many vital voices of Austin’s creative community.”
The inaugural exhibition, aptly titled Soft Opening, runs from opening night through January 11. The exhibition showcases a diverse range of local talent, alongside artists from New York and Los Angeles. The artwork has been specifically curated to complement the open, unfinished nature of the space as construction continues around it. This minimalist approach is further enhanced by the high ceilings, creating an airy and immersive experience.
The opening reception will be an evening of art, music, and community. Attendees can enjoy complimentary drinks and indulge in soft serve ice cream from Connor's Creamery while checking out the art. Adding to the atmosphere will be performances by Michael Anthony Garcia and DJ Apanda.
The celebration doesn't end on opening night. As part of the Austin Studio Tour, Dorf is partnering with East Side Pot Shop (ESPS) for a unique ceramic workshop on November 10, from 2-4 pm. Led by ESPS owner and Soft Opening artist Rebeca Proctor, this workshop offers a hands-on creative experience within the new gallery space.
More information about Dorf is available at dorfworld.org. Zilker Point is located at 218 S. Lamar Blvd.