STUDIO SHIFT
New Austin studio's summer artists pass torch to first 6-month residents
An inaugural set of summer residents are passing the torch to an incoming class at Austin's new Estudiosix, a peer-led residency and creative workspace within the Old Sixth redevelopment of Austin’s historic downtown Sixth Street district. The program gives artists time and studio space to pursue research, experimentation, and independent work.
Estudiosix, stylized as e6, opened its downtown studios to the public for the first time August 23. The event featured works in progress by nine resident artists, a gallery exhibition, and site-specific installations.
The first fall and spring residency cycle begins September 1, when 14 artists will move into the studios at 612 E. Sixth St. for six months — a longer span than the summer session.
Founded by artist Mark Hilton and directed by gallery director Jordan Nelsen, e6 was created in partnership with the Old Sixth redevelopment. Residents pay $250 per month for dedicated studio space and round-the-clock access to shared equipment, an exhibition space, a communal kitchen, and common areas.
The broader Old Sixth project, led by Stream Realty Partners, is restoring 31 historic properties along East Sixth Street between I-35 and Brazos Street while bringing new restaurant, retail, music, and arts tenants to the downtown corridor.
Artists maintain control of their work while participating in monthly critiques, peer mentorship, visits from artists and curators, and public programs and exhibitions. During e6’s first season, nine Austin artists used the studios to develop work spanning sculpture, photography, painting, public art, installation, and new media.
Here are the nine summer residents ready to bring what they learned to the broader Austin art scene:
Anahita “Ani” Bradberry
Iranian American artist and writer Ani Bradberry creates sculptural installations using plasma light. Her illuminated forms explore cultural memory, shifting identities, and alienation.
A visitor takes in Ani Bradberry’s light-based installation. Bradberry's work in both art and sound is currently being presented in a solo show Spectral Field at DiverseWorks in Houston. Photo by Christian Pugh
Ariana Gomez
Ariana Gomez works primarily in photography and installation. Combining photography, video, and sound, she explores place, family relationships to land, and memory.
A visitor explores Ariana Gomez’s layered mixed-media installation. Her works have been represented in the permanent collection of the Mexic-Arte Museum in Austin.Photo by Christian Pugh
Jamal Hussain
New media artist Jamal Hussain works at the intersection of technology and science. He uses light and patterns drawn from ecosystems to blur physical and digital space.
Blue light transforms the gallery space in an installation by Jamal Hussain. Hassain is preparing his third solo show for Georgetown Arts Center.Photo by Robert Lerma
Manik Raj Nakra
Painter Manik Raj Nakra reimagines the ancient world as an extension of contemporary life. His work combines Indian iconography, colonial relics, and mythology.
Examples of Nakra's work in his studio space at e6. Nakra was one of four artists commissioned to paint the facade of The Contemporary Art Museum in Downtown Austin. Photo by Robert Lerma
Matt Rebholz
Artist, educator, and graphic novelist Matt Rebholz creates landscape paintings based on personally meaningful film stills. His work considers cinematic language and interior dreamscapes.
Visitors gather among Matt Rebholz’s brightly colored paintings. Rebholz, pictured here, will continue with his work at another internship. Photo by Christian Pugh
Sean Ripple
Sean Ripple draws on social media and internet culture to create intuitive, impulsive works. He uses suggestion and intentionally awkward texts to point toward the ideas behind them.
Clothing and other objects form part of Sean Ripple’s installation. Ripple has also participated in the Fusebox Festival.Photo by Robert Lerma
Alexandra Robinson
Alexandra Robinson examines identity, place, and belonging. Drawing on her military upbringing, she uses Morse code, flag semaphore, and flag forms to question American exceptionalism.
A portion of Alexandra Robinson's display that experiments with the symbolism of flags. Robinson is a professor of art at St Edward's University.Photo by Robert Lerma
Agustina Rodriguez
Visual artist, designer, and architect Agustina Rodriguez explores relationships between people and places through architecture and public art. Her background includes painting, glassblowing, installation, and civic design.
Rodriguez with a visitor to her gallery space at e6. Rodriguez is a lecturer in interior design in the University of Texas' School of Architecture. Photo by Robert Lerma
Leah Shirley
Interdisciplinary artist Leah Shirley works in sculpture, mosaic, and time-based media. Her practice connects light and materials with planetary cycles, everyday technologies, and Western Hellenistic astrology.
A visitor examines Leah Shirley’s wall-mounted work and surrounding photographs. Shirley has an MFA in Sculpture & Extended Media from the University of Texas - Austin.Photo by Christian Pugh
The incoming cohort includes Juan Cisneros, Eli Decker, Jeffrey From, Michael Anthony García, Terra Goolsby, Rowan Howe, Elizabeth Maria Hudson, Payton McGowen, Britt Wilder Moseley, Alexandre Pépin, Matt Rebholz, Carlos Rosales-Silva, Ana Treviño, and Alex Trippe. Rebholz is the only returning resident.
Sixth Street regulars may remember Estudiosix as the former home of Daruma Ramen, which closed in 2020 after seven years. The building’s office space later housed Draper Startup House, a coworking hub for entrepreneurs.