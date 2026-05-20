STUDIO SPACE
New arts residency bucks commercial pressure on evolving East Sixth Street
A new artist residency and cultural workspace is coming to downtown Austin. Estudiosix — stylized as e6 — is part of broader efforts to reimagine and rebrand portions of the historic East Sixth Street corridor.
The studio has opened applications for its inaugural residency cycle at 612 E. 6th St., where founder Mark Hilton and director Jordan Nelsen plan to launch six-month residencies for 15 artists beginning this fall. Applications will remain open through July 9.
The peer-led residency program will provide dedicated studio space, professional support, and opportunities for public programming within a collaborative workspace in the heart of the entertainment district. It emphasizes long-term experimentation, research, and independent production, aiming to give artists time and workspace to develop ambitious projects outside the pressure of immediate commercial output.
Hilton brings firsthand experience with international artist residency programs to the project. The Australian-born artist previously participated in New York’s International Studio & Curatorial Program and has worked within contemporary art institutions in both Australia and the U.S. Nelsen, meanwhile, comes from Austin’s arts administration and public programming sector and was gallery director at Women & Their Work.
Estudiosix co-founders Mark Hilton and Jordan Nelsen stand outside the new East Sixth Street artist residency and creative space in Austin’s Old Sixth Street district.Photo courtesy of e6
Organizers say the residency is open to artists working across disciplines who demonstrate “strong commitment, curiosity, and engagement.” Applicants must submit 10 work samples, an artist statement, a residency proposal outlining their intended use of the space, and a résumé or CV, along with a $15 application fee.
Estudiosix joins a growing number of artist residency programs in Austin’s cultural arts landscape, including initiatives from Future Front Texas, the Downtown Austin Alliance’s DASA residency, and programs connected to The Line Austin and University of Texas at Austin arts initiatives.
Estudiosix residents Manik Raj Nakra, Alexandra Robinson, Leah Shirley, Matt Rebholz, Ariana Gomez, and Jamal Hussain gather inside the new East Sixth Street artist residency and creative space in AustinPhoto courtesy of e6
The residency is among the latest projects tied to the ongoing “Old 6th” redevelopment effort spearheaded by Stream Realty Partners. While adjacent to Austin’s longtime “Dirty Sixth” nightlife district, this portion of East Sixth Street was also known for a mix of restaurants, office tenants, and quieter commercial spaces. The district has seen notable turnover in recent years, including the departures of the Texas Lottery Commission, community court operations, and Easy Tiger from portions of the corridor.
Over the past several years, Stream Realty has assembled more than 30 historic properties along East Sixth Street, primarily spanning the corridor between Brazos Street and Interstate 35, with concentrations around Neches, Red River, and Sabine streets. The company’s “Old 6th” redevelopment effort has focused on restoring historic facades and recruiting new hospitality, retail, music, and arts-oriented tenants.
The building at 612 E. 6th St. itself has housed multiple uses over the decades, including commercial and warehouse space, before more recently serving coworking and startup-oriented tenants ahead of the Estudiosix announcement.