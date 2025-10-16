High Neon
Willie Nelson's Luck Ranch recreates famous movie set as neon frontier
Austinites don't need to cook something from Willie Nelson's cannabis cookbook to have a surreal experience in his "backyard." Luck Ranch, the country icon's 500-acre private residence and event venue in Spicewood, will host Austin neon studio Ion Art for seven days of art installations, music, and food. Called Surreal Luck, it'll take place from November 7-9 and 13-16.
Luck Presents, the collective that plans events on the property, says in a press release that Surreal Luck will be a "dimension-bending neon art experience" that will "reimagine" the movie set that Luck once served as when Nelson fell in love with it while filming Red Headed Stranger. The more than 100 large scale installations will build upon a Wild West theme.
"To host this at the Luck Ranch on the set of Red Headed Stranger on the 50th anniversary of the song ‘Red Headed Stranger’ couldn’t feel any luckier," said shared Ion Art founder and co-owner Sharon Keshishian in the release. "It is such a privilege to be able to partner with the Luck family whose ideals align with ours, to create this new twist on such a special show.”
Austinites might already be familiar with Ion Art even if they don't know it; they made the 16-foot neon guitar at the entrance to the Austin City Limits Festival, the ATX sculpture outside of Whole Foods downtown, the steel armadillos digging in planters on South Lamar Boulevard, the rainbow cowboy on Eighth and Colorado Streets.
The studio has also created tons of neon works for similar immersive events like the Surreal Garden at Zilker Botanical Garden.
“We've always envisioned bringing The Surreal Exhibition to the Luck Ranch, as it feels like a quintessential Western setting for such a show,” said Ion Art chief operations officer Kris Wu. “We're incredibly excited about the rare opportunity to present Surreal Luck to Texas in Willie Nelson's backyard. Imagine Spaghetti Western meets Surreal. Expect neon art, music, food, cocktails, and unique costumes.”
If guests really fall in love with one of the sculptures, they'll have an opportunity to buy it. Looking at pieces currently available on Ion's website, buyers should be prepared to spend from $3,000-$10,000 for most works.
Besides the art, guests can enjoy DJ sets by Mixer Rogers, readings by Sound Sight Tarot, and other flavor that hasn't been announced yet. And for one night only on Thursday, November 13, L'Oca d'Oro chef Fiore Tedesco will serve a nine-course Texas-Italian meal, dubbed the "Spaghetti Western" Dinner.
Tickets to Surreal Luck are available via Etix. Prices depend on the ticket type selected, from single-day general admission ($49.50) to the "Spaghetti Western" Dinner ($193.50 for one seat) and a special opening night where attendees are encouraged to wear cocktail attire and costumes ($216.50). Guests can also purchase a "season pass" for access to all general admission nights ($111.50) and a parking pass ($20.50 for a single day and $56.50 for the whole event).
“We were incredibly excited when Ion Art approached us with this unique concept of bringing the Surreal experience to Luck,” said Luck Presents co-founder and CEO Matt Bizer. “This will be a whole new way for our community to experience Luck, and we cannot wait to open the doors.”