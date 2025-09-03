State of the Arts
8 joyful Austin art exhibitions celebrate belonging this September
September in Austin brings eight exhibitions threaded together by care, connection, and the power of process. These shows turn everyday objects, landscapes, and memories into sites of transformation.
At ICOSA, two sculptors rethink the labor of care with cast objects and crafted tools, while Flatbed Press slows things down with mindful drawing and printmaking born from a residency in Italy. Across town, a gardener’s eye at Link & Pin maps native plants, and a village of stilted houses at Georgetown Art Center invites viewers to physically navigate the delicate bonds that link us.
Davis Gallery
Garrett Middaugh: Life is Absurd! — Now through September 13
In Life is Absurd!, Austin painter and sculptor Garrett Middaugh leans fully into his surrealist, expressive vocabulary. In this exhibition, he works primarily in oil, with ceramic sculptures sprinkled throughout. Middaugh champions the crude, weird, and imperfect, framing the everyday as theater. His canvases are populated with elastic figures that stretch, tangle, and careen between the unnerving and the whimsical. Middaugh’s aim isn’t to resolve the chaos so much as to make it legible in his works.
Flatbed Press
Group Exhibition: The Italian Intensive — Now through September 13
This group exhibition is drawn from a 2024 group residency at La Romita School of Art in Terni, Italy. For two weeks last fall, 10 artists immersed themselves under the guidance of artists Suzi Davidoff and Katherine Brimberry, Flatbed’s co-founder, director, and senior master printer. Their theme, “Piano Per Favore! Slow Down Please — Mindful Drawing and Printmaking,” set their focus to intentional creation. The exhibition gathers works by Cynthia Beath, Scott Bennett, Katherine Brimberry, Susan Cohn, Suzi Davidoff, Becky Duvall Reese, Denny McCoy, Clare Metague, Sally Rohrbach, Erica Stevenson, and Sheryl Kolasinski, who captured moments from the intensive itself in monotypes with watercolor and colored pencil.
ICOSA
Sarah Hirneisen and Tammie Rubin: Take Care — Now through September 13
This joint exhibition examines care through the lens of labor. Sculptors Hirneisen and Rubin use mold-making, casting, and precise material choices to reframe the function and power of objects. Hirneisen pushes craft techniques like brush-making and basketry into symbolic tools and offerings. Rubin mines ritual and domestic objects, coded symbols, mapping, Black citizenry, and migration to build sculptures and installations that open dream-like spaces with unexpected associations. Together, they insist that care is a central, complex force in both private and public life.
Link & Pin Art
Samantha Melvin: Genius Loci — Now through September 13
Melvin, whose mixed-media works span drawing, painting, and printmaking, examines landscape through the dual lens of artist and gardener. Layered botanical abstractions, airy grids, and patterned gestures map the human imprint alongside native wildflowers, plants, and tall grasses, celebrating “genius loci,” the spirit of place. Light, intricate compositions translate regional species from her home and travels into vibrant conversations of color, light, and form.
Lora Reynolds Gallery
Karla Garcia: Grass Flower — Now through September 20
Grass Flower brings the desert flora of the Texas-Mexico borderlands to life through ceramic sculpture. Inspired by sorceress Malīnalxōchitl and poet Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, García’s imagined landscapes consider knowledge, transformation, and the vastness of time. García crafted barrel cacti and wild grasses in states of bloom and decay, recycling unfired works from previous desert installations.
grayDUCK Gallery
W. Tucker: I made these things for you — Now through September 28
This exhibition charts Tucker’s leap from drawing on found materials to hand-built ceramics. Working largely with his non-dominant left hand — his longtime conduit for an unfiltered, intuitive line — Tucker brings his recurring characters “off the page” into playful, toy-like forms: cars, trains, houses, and abstract figures. The ceramics retain the looseness and authenticity of his works on paper and wood; made in private for himself, they become, once finished, for you.
Wally Workman Gallery
Ian Shults: Fotomat — September 6 through 28
Shults’ paintings bring together fine art with the profane, spinning noir-pop vignettes of debauchery and sly humor. Like flickering scenes on a broken vintage TV, his images feel fragmented and kinetic. A former lead illustrator and head sculptor at Blue Genie Art, Shults brings sharpened craft to his nostalgia, crafting feverish tableaux that are equal parts seedy and self-aware.
Georgetown Art Center
Caroline Walker: Interlocking Paths — September 12 through October 12
This exhibition maps the fragile architecture of human connection through sculptures and two-dimensional works that trace growth, transformation, and interdependence. A floor-standing village of stilted houses linked by ladders and stairs, alongside larger-than-life wall figures woven with chains, becomes a metaphor for the routes we traverse and the bonds we forge. Delicate despite their hard materials, the tall, floating houses feel weightless, inviting viewers to handle the interactive elements of the exhibition.