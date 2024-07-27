Creative Stretching
Cool Austin art gallery known for events launches weekly yoga series
Austin has some great art galleries, but few rival RichesArt Gallery when it comes to involvement with the public. The community-minded space, known for its events, is turning the intensity down for a new weekly wellness series called Sunday Service. The first class was held on July 21.
Each 70-minute class is held in three parts. First is 20 minutes of breathwork led by artist and healer Haley Landcaster, and fittingly, these sessions aren't just about slowing the heart rate. One of Landcaster's goals is "encouraging creative flow," to in turn lead to personal and creative growth.
Next up is a 40-minute yoga session led by Veronica Li, focusing on accessibility and inclusivity. This Sunday morning movement will be gentle, followed by a 10-minute sound bath, Li's specialty. She'll use crystal bowls, gongs, and more to play a series of sounds meant to relax the listener and lead to emotional release.
Some scientific studies have found real results in healing and stress reduction from sound treatments, but even skeptics can enjoy a few minutes of lying down amid pleasant sounds.
"We are thrilled to introduce Sunday Service as a dedicated time for our community to reset and recharge through the transformative power of breathwork, yoga, and sound healing," said gallery owner Richard Samuel. "This weekly offering reflects our commitment to fostering holistic wellness and artistic expression."
Yoga at any art gallery would likely be a popular idea, but hosting the practice at RichesArt Gallery could go a long way toward inviting in Austinites who feel out of place in most galleries and yoga studios. The Black-owned gallery — a rarity in Austin as well as Texas as a whole — focuses heavily on Black artists and history, and is always hosting events that welcome in musicians, poets, and anyone who just wants a space to hang out.
Samuel himself embodies the connection of physical movement and art, or at least the ability to hold both experiences. The college and international football player-turned-visual artist represents two experiences that are often divorced in mainstream stories.
The next session ($30) takes place Sunday, July 28, from 11 am to 12:30 pm at RichesArt Gallery (2511 E 6th Street, Unit A). Guests are asked to bring their own mats. Member discounts are available depending on the tier. More events at RichesArt Gallery can be found at richesart.com.