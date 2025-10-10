A Portrait of Selena
Singer Selena celebrated in new Austin-area photo and fashion exhibit
Thirty years after the tragic passing of beloved Tejano star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez at just 23 years old, the heartache is still profoundly felt, especially across Texas.
Yet, the impact Selena left behind has transcended borders and generations, inspiring fashion, family values, and a warm, electric energy through her music and genuine presence.
This powerful, enduring influence is known simply as The Selena Effect.
The man behind the vision is Héctor Saldana, a San Antonio musician and former newspaper writer who serves as the Texas Music Curator for the Wittliff Collections at Texas State.
"I think she's just pure joy," Saldana said. "I really do feel that that is the effect, and that I think that she has become sort of a conduit for dreams and inspirations."
These are the feelings that draw visitors to the heart of the Texas State University campus in San Marcos. Inside the Alkek Library, on the top floor, a magnetized glow pulls patrons toward the Wittliff Collections and the exhibit that bears her enduring influence: The Selena Effect.
"Well, I really wanted to get at what is that connection that young people in particular have to Selena," Saldana explained about the exhibit's mission.
Growing up along the Texas coastline, Selena sang in her family band, Los Dinos, performing at family restaurants, weddings, clubs and dance halls across the state. This early life was marked by the grind of the road, sometimes performing while sick or traveling on a bus that lacked heat or air conditioning.
Despite the hardships, she remained dedicated to her craft — and to fashion, a passion she cultivated from a young age up until the day she died. To help articulate this side of her life, Saldana reached out to Martin Gomez, Selena’s close friend, fashion designer and confidant.
"For the first time, he has allowed us to display some materials from his personal collection," Saldana noted, bringing a deeply personal element to the exhibit.
