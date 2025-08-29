Graphic designer launches custom sticker machine for events around Austin
An Austin-based graphic designer has given DIY weddings and other events a splash of color with a fun new sticker vending machine business. The mobile project called Stick Around comes loaded with six custom sticker designs for guests to take home for free.
Christina Davis is full of ideas — it's a combination of her ADHD and creative personality, she says — but one particular idea that has been tumbling around in her head for years has finally come to fruition.
She's used the rentable vintage sticker machine at some private events, but now it's making its public debut at the opening party for Desnudo Coffee's new trailer at Frond Plant Shop on South Lamar Boulevard on August 30. Then it will make an appearance at Austin Bouldering Project's Boulderfest on Springdale Road on September 27.
Some custom stickers Davis designed for a wedding. Photo courtesy of Stick Around
To hire Stick Around, people hosting events — either individuals or businesses — can fill out a form on the website, telling Davis the date of their event, the number of guests, and the type of event. Any and all event details are encouraged, because Davis will then custom-draw six stickers for the event. These stickers can include anything from inside jokes to a favorite office dog, depending on the event.
Although "customization" can often mean slapping different text or colors on pre-made designs, all of Davis' stickers are bespoke and made by hand.
"I don't use AI or anything," says Davis. She uses her iPad to hand-draw six designs per event, and then prints out as many stickers as are appropriate for the number of guests.
Then Davis herself will drop off the sticker machine. It arrives complete with decorations and decals to match the theme of the event, on the day. It costs a flat fee, starting at $525, to rent the machine and have the stickers personally designed by Davis, printed, and set up at the event; that way, guests don't pay a thing to receive their sticker party favors.
Because Davis is the sole owner, operator, and employee of this very new startup, she has the flexibility to work with clients. For example, for an extra fee, Davis can repaint and decorate the machine to match the event, or even stay at the event herself to oversee the process.
"Eventually I would like to get to a point where I have steady bookings, and I have a few machines and employees," Davis says. "Maybe offer it in different cities. But right now it really only makes sense to do it in the Austin area."
Aside from Desnudo and Frond's opening party and Boulderfest, Davis says she and the machine are ready and open for bookings for all sorts of events.
The Stick Around Machine stocked with taco-themed stickers at a taqueria. Photo courtesy of Stick Around
She adds that other common party souvenirs like photo booths tend to be expensive to rent, which may not work for everyone. Davis wants Stick Around to be accessible for folks throwing everything from backyard get-togethers to big business parties, and her price point reflects that.
"I thought about trying to find a niche, like, just doing weddings, but I feel like the product itself is niche enough," she says. "I like the idea of working with different people and having my creativity tested in different ways for different events."