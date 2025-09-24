Audio & visual
Music brings public art to life in new Landmarks season at UT Austin
If you’ve ever pondered the massive red "Clock Knot" on Dean Keaton Street or the canoe constellation hovering over Speedway, you’ve enjoyed the work of Landmarks, the University of Texas at Austin’s public art program. This fall, Landmarks is turning up the volume with new seasons for its music-forward programming, Listening with Landmarks and Songs in the Skyspace.
The purpose is to engage Austinites with art for free in accessible spaces.
“Landmarks’ mission is to make great works of art free and accessible to all, and we are so privileged to be able to do that every day," says Landmarks deputy director Kathleen Stimpert. "Visitors can come to campus and engage with the collection free of charge, free of any of the barriers that one would find at museums or other more traditional arts settings. We really pride ourselves on the accessibility and inclusivity of the collection and how we are there and can meet people on their terms and their time.”
One program, Listening with Landmarks, has notable locals in music create playlists in response to pieces in the university’s collection. Kicking things off, indie group Pelvis Wrestley brought their synth-pop-meets-country energy to the sculpture Prometheus and Vulture with a curated mix. In the months ahead, listeners can expect playlists from musicians like R&B star Grace Sorensen, bluegrass-Americana duo The McKinleys, Latin pop outfit Chicoselfie, and more.
“It's also just been really cool to see the types of playlists that people make," says Stimpert. "Because, you may think, Oh, well this person comes from the classical vein, so their list is going to be all classical. But in fact, no, they've got, like, metal, or they've got country."
Stimpert points out that Landmarks is entering its the seventh season of Listening with Landmarks, and the fun will likely continue. "As long as people continue to be into it, we will do it,” she says.
In addition to the monthly song collections, Landmarks will be hosting live musical performances in the Skyspace, a freestanding art installation at the heart of UT that looks like a room with a hole in the ceiling. The installation uses projected colors to change the way viewers perceive the changing colors of the sky through the window above. It is part of an internationally known series by artist James Turrell.
Listening with Landmarks turns the campus into an open-air listening room, while Songs in the Skyspace offers an intimate and unique musical experience. The latter series will return September 28 with country singer and UT student Kylie Hernandez.
The entire Songs in the Skyspace schedule for the season is as follows:
- September 28, 2025: Kylie Hernandez
- October 19, 2025: Elaine Barber
- November 16, 2025: Butler School of Music Ensemble
- December 8, 2025: Lesly Reynaga (Special Holiday Performance!)
- December 14, 2025: Christelle Bofale
- January 17, 2026: Eloise Carter Walne
- February 15, 2026: Conspirare
- March 8, 2026: Austin Soundwaves
- April 12, 2026: Kapwa
“Kind of the crown jewel of the Landmarks collection is our Skyspace," says Stimpert. "Turrell is a master of color and light. He creates inside his works these unique light sequences. When you enter into a Skyspace, the installation is flooded with these beautiful colors, and they morph, and they ebb, and they flow, and they grow in intensity. And it just is an installation that envelops you in light and creates this very introspective, immersive experience.”
Performances are free and open to the public, but reservations are required and released two days prior to each date at noon. Reservations and the Listening with Landmarks playlists are available at landmarks.utexas.edu.