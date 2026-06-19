Circular Thinking
New facade art at UT Austin reclaims Jim Crow symbol in joyful color
An accomplished painter and mixed media artist has brought exuberant color to the University of Texas at Austin. A new Howardena Pindell work commissioned by the college via Landmarks, UT's public art program, has attached colorful circles made with ceramic ink to the windows of the George I. Sánchez building, the main entry to the College of Education.
Pindell is a Black artist who was born in 1943, giving her a distinct perspective on American culture in the shadow of Jim Crow that she often incorporates into her work.
The UT work, called Autobiography: Circles, employs a common motif for Pindell. Her circles or dots are inspired by those that demarcated dinnerware for Black customers during segregation, a release from Landmarks says. She also loves math, and uses numbers to reference tags that tracked enslaved Africans and arrows to "symbolize flight, social mobility, transformation, and scientific equations and calculations."
The circles were adhered to the glass facade using a digital printing technique. They're translucent, so they glow when backlit from the inside of the building at night, and during the daytime, the colors and designs are easily visible from both sides of the glass.
When viewers get closer, additional symbols are visible in the prints.Photo by Paul Bardagjy, courtesy of Landmarks
As the title would suggest, this is an important work in Pindell's history, since it combines major themes in her more than 50-year career and marks multiple milestones: her first public art commission in Texas and her first exterior work. Pindell's work has been shown at the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the National Gallery of Art, and the Walker Art Center.
Financial support for the UT piece comes in part from the Still Water Foundation, VIA Art Fund, Texas Commission on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“Pindell’s creative vision is singular,” said founding director and curator of Landmarks Andrée Bober in the release. “Autobiography: Circles reflects her lifelong commitment to social justice, while her work as an artist, activist, and educator resonates deeply with the mission of the College of Education. Her example is a powerful reminder that beauty can emerge from creative defiance and help inspire meaningful change.”
Although on a large scale UT has been undergoing a push to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs as directed by state law, the Landmarks release frames the artwork in language about "varied perspectives [that] enrich the campus landscape." It also calls for "reflection and accountability" inspired by the piece.
“Autobiography: Circles is a very personal piece,” said Howardena Pindell. “It brings together memories, stories, and symbols that have shaped my life and work for decades. I hope it encourages people to pause and reflect on these issues, because each of us has a part to play in moving forward.”