Zach Rebrand
Longest-running pro theater in Austin shares rebrand and 5-year plan
Zach Theater, one of Austin's best-known venues for plays, musicals, and more, is looking to the future with a five-year plan. The work will include some branding changes, professional development for performers, and a goal to become more broadly relevant beyond Austin.
Most conspicuous to Zach fans are the branding changes. First, the name will be spelled Zach Theater, favoring the American spelling (over theatre) for greater accessibility. A press release also notes that it is the more contemporary option.
Then, a new logo is revealed. In contrast to the theater's old straightforward lettering, this logo seems to tumble onto the page — or screen — in a stylized cursive meant to evoke light.
Seattle branding agency Northbound won a Platinum Hermes Creative Award for its work on the rebrand.
On the more tangible side, the theater is committing to some areas for growth. It lists the following goals:
- Expand access
- Develop new plays and musicals
- Invest in facility improvements
- Grow training programs
- Position Zach as a Texas and national leader in regional theater
Some of the stipulations within these goals include adding education programs and community engagement opportunities; thinking about how the theater physically impacts the experience on and off-stage; and staying committed to Austin even while aiming to become a top employer for Texas artists.
Zach already has a strong reputation in Austin for premiering interesting new shows and featuring top talent. One of its strengths is developing youth talent and preparing its artists to succeed later in their careers.
“Beyond training in singing, acting and dancing, Zach taught me how to act like a professional, work hard toward a goal and find joy in performing," said Zach’s Pre-Professional Company alum Anna Zavelson in a press release. Zavelson played “Younger Allie” in Broadway’s The Notebook. "Zach believed in me from the beginning and has continued to support me all the way to Broadway.”
According to the release, 11 artists who have performed at Zach are on Broadway right now, and all seniors graduating from the theater's programs have been accepted to the best college musical theater programs in the U.S. It also celebrates a successful 2023-24 season with some of the theater's largest audiences ever and a record-breaking summer musical that had back-to-back sold out performances and was extended.
“Zach has always been a vital part of Austin’s arts and culture scene—one of the city’s original makers,” said managing director Jamie Herlich, referring to the fact that the theater is the longest-running professional theater in Texas and is one of the country's 10 oldest.
“This rebrand and strategic plan are rooted in a clear vision for long-term sustainability. We’re investing in artists, education and infrastructure while expanding how our campus serves the community. Whether someone walks through our doors for a performance, a class or a public event, they should feel like Zach belongs to them."
Zach's community is nearly 140,000 strong annually, which includes more than 300 creatives hired and 35,000 youth participating in education programs or other community outreach. The broader community also receives more than 52,000 discounted or free tickets.
“Our city is growing in dynamic ways, and so are we,” said artistic director Dave Steakley. “We’re deepening our commitment to being the place for everyone’s story, developing new work that reflects the richness of our creativity, and creating space for more voices to take the stage. We’re dreaming even bigger—and inviting all of Austin to dream with us.”