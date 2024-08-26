Lost Oath
Austin garden hosts premiere of lost film in mini Japanese festival
A cinematic time capsule awaits at Zilker Botanical Garden. On September 5 it will host the Southern U.S. Premiere of The Oath of the Sword, a silent film masterpiece from 1914 that offers a rare glimpse into the dawn of Asian American filmmaking.
Put on in collaboration with the Austin Asian American Film Festival (AAAFF), this showing offers more than just a movie screening; it's a cultural immersion event and a celebration of rediscovered history. Local Japanese American composer James Tabata and his ensemble Maru Haru will provide a live, original score, breathing new life and emotion into the century-old film.
There will also be a performance by the Austin Japanese Minyo Dance group, showcasing the traditional art of fisherman folk dance, plus snacks and drinks for sale from Asahi Imports, an exclusively Japanese food market in Austin.
Made by the Los Angeles-based Japanese American Film Company — one of several independent studios founded by Japanese immigrants in the pre-Hollywood era — The Oath of the Sword embarked on an incredible journey to reach this moment. Once thought lost to time, the film was rediscovered in 2016 and restored, allowing modern audiences to experience a piece of cinematic history.
Before arriving in Austin, it visited the screens of Harvard University, the Smithsonian, and even enjoyed a premiere at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles. Now, Austinites have the exclusive opportunity to witness this cinematic treasure firsthand.
The film tells a poignant tale of ambition, love, and tragedy. We meet Masao, a young man driven to pursue his dreams of education at UC Berkeley, leaving behind his beloved Hisa in Japan. As he flourishes in America, becoming a star athlete and scholar, Hisa faces her own trials, caring for her ailing father in their homeland.
For those seeking an even more immersive experience, VIP ticket holders can enjoy exclusive guided tours of the serene Zilker Botanical Garden's Japanese Garden, led by expert Evan Taniguchi. The film will be shown in the Mabel Davis Rose Garden.
This collaborative effort between the Austin Asian American Film Festival and the Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy promises an unforgettable experience for film buffs, history enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a night of cultural enrichment.
The Oath of the Sword will be shown on September 5 at Zilker Botanical Garden. General admission and VIP tickets are available at zilkergarden.org