A massive number of people are relocating to Texas from these 2 states

If it feels like more and more people are moving to Texas, that's because, well, they are. According to the 2021 Texas Relocation Report released by Texas Realtors, more than 500,000 people moved to Texas in 2019 — 537,000-582,000 new residents, to be sort of exact.

That puts the Lone Star State second in terms of where everyone is moving to within the U.S. We also welcomed approximately 192,000-222,000 new residents from outside the country in 2019.

All this info was gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau and U-Haul, then compiled by Texas Realtors, a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas.

But while many people are declaring Texas their new home, quite a few already here are making the move elsewhere. Texas also ranked second in terms of residents moving out of state in 2019, with approximately 435,000-471,000 people leaving bluebonnets and longhorns behind.

When all the math is said and done, that's a net gain of approximately 100,000 new Texas residents for the year.

This is the seventh year in a row that Texas has experienced an inflow of more than 500,000 residents, with the majority of them coming from California and Florida. California also saw the most residents move out in 2019, meaning about double the number of Californians moved to Texas compared to the migration of Texans to California.

Other top states for people moving to Texas include Louisiana, Illinois, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Arizona.

From 2014 to 2018, the top counties for people moving to Texas from out of state included Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, Bexar, and Travis. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington and Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land recorded the highest number of incoming residents from out-of-state during the same time frame.