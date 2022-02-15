Texas superstar Simone Biles reveals engagement to Jonathan Owens

Texan Simone Biles, known throughout the world as the GOAT, history’s top gymnast, a passionate defender of women, and champion of mental health, now has a new title: fiancee.

Biles and her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, announced their engagement on February 15 in dual Instagram posts.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles exclaimed to her partner. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you. You’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE.”

Owens, a speedster safety who describes himself as a “kid from St. Louis,” shared on his IG: “Woke up this morning with a fiancee,” and to his future wife: “Ready for forever with you.”

Kudos to Owens, as it was clearly a surprise proposal. “She really had no clue what was coming,” he noted on IG.

Photos of the couple show Owens in a suit on bended knee, while a gleeful Biles, decked out in a black dress, beams at the ring. She then jumps into his arms in a picturesque gazebo. The couple also share a kiss with champagne glasses, and a video reveals the dazzling ring. Biles and Owens had been vacationing in Las Vegas.

As fans are no doubt aware, Biles and Owens have been inseparable and ardent supporters of each other’s athletic endeavors. Biles arguably screamed the loudest when Owens nabbed an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers in Reliant Stadium.

CultureMap caught up with the pair at the annual Una Notte in Italia gala in Houston, where Owens was a runway model. Biles was all smiles as she hopped up to capture his rockin’ runway moment on her phone.

So what’s next? CultureMap has reached out to Owens (we expect his phone is blowing up today) for comment and will update this story.

Until then, we raise a glass to a true Texas sports power couple.