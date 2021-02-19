Austin's primary warming shelter hits capacity as temps fall again

Palmer Events Center, which was serving as Austin's primary warming shelter, is now at full capacity and cannot accept any more people at that location, according to the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

However, there is still limited room available at these locations:

Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle

Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square, 78744

Reilly Elementary School, 405 Denson, Austin

There are still more shelter sites available, though they are not fully equipped like the ones above. The Austin Disaster Relief Network has tapped faith-based locations to operate as shelters, but people should bring their own supplies and blankets. Find churches that are a part of this network here.

The Austin Independent School District also has warming centers that will provide individuals a place to warm up and charge essential medical devices. These warming centers will not operate as overnight shelters and will have only minimal resources on site.They are operating from 9 am-9 pm and are located at:

Lee Elementary School, 3308 Hampton Rd., Austin (Central)

Murchison Middle School, 3700 N. Hills Dr., Austin (West)

Joslin Elementary School , 4500 Menchaca Rd., Austin (South)

Barrington Elementary School, 400 Cooper Dr., Austin (North)

For individuals who are unable to shelter in place and must travel to one of the shelters listed above due to medical necessity, contact Austin 311 to arrange transportation.

You can also email coaemergencyrides@austintexas.gov and provide your name, phone number, address, number of people needing transport, and medical needs. Transportation resources are extremely limited, and the public is asked to reserve this resource for our most vulnerable population, especially those who require power for their medical devices.

Everyone is urged to stay home as much as possible during the severe weather to keep the roadways clear and safe for first responders and those seeking shelter. Please only call Austin 911 if it is a life-threatening emergency.