Austin-area warming centers open amid unprecedented winter weather

Amid continuing power outages across the Austin area and a scarcity of hotel rooms, several warming centers have opened to help residents cope with the frigid weather.

The Palmer Events Center, at 900 Barton Springs Rd., remains Austin’s primary warming center. Other warming centers in the Austin area include:

Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square Dr., Austin

Northeast Early College High School, 7104 Berkman Dr., Austin

Salvation Army Social Services Center (families only), 501 E. Eighth St., Austin

Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Rd., Del Valle

HOME Center of Central Texas, Hays County (Call 512-270-8344 to confirm availability)

Southside Community Center, 518 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos (Call 512-557-0795 to confirm availability)

Salvation Army, 300 S. CM Allen Pkwy., Ste. 100, San Marcos (Call 512-938-2596 to confirm availability)

Westover Baptist Church, 1310 Advance St., San Marcos (Call 512-214-2258 to confirm availability)

Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 N. FM 1626, Buda (Call 512-295-3132 or 512-845-3864 to confirm availability)

Dripping Spring United Methodist Church, 28900 RR 12, Dripping Springs (Call 512-894-7123 to confirm availability)

Kyle United Methodist Church, 408 W. Lockhart St., Kyle (Call 512-415-6708 to confirm availability)

First Baptist Church of Wimberley, 15961 Winters Mill Pkwy., Wimberley (Call 432-634-2364 to confirm availability)

Calvary Chapel, 204 N. Main St., Lockhart (Call 512-227-0147 to confirm availability)

In Austin, people can head to the Central Library, at 710 W. Cesar Chavez St., to be taken to one of the city’s warming centers. You also can call 211 for help with transportation.

The City of Austin says its warming centers are meant for vulnerable people, such as those with medical devices that rely on power.

“We are asking that if you can safely shelter at your home, please do. We must preserve these limited spaces for those who are vulnerable or have medical conditions,” the City of Austin says.

For more information about warming centers in the city, call the warming center hotline at 512-305-4233. For more information about warming centers in the Austin area, call the Austin Disaster Relief Network at 512-806-0800.

If you wind up sheltering inside a home without power, Juan Ortiz, director for the Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, offers this advice: “I know people are looking for warmth, but please do not warm up inside vehicles within garages. Try to stay warm by remaining in one room and wearing multiple loose-fitting layers of clothing.”