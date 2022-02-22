Austin praised as one of America’s friendliest cities by Condé Nast Traveler

Tourists are giving a well-deserved tip of the hat to the Capital City.

Austin just squeaks onto a new ranking of the 10 friendliest U.S. cities based on responses to Condé Nast Traveler’s 34th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, landing at No. 10.

Condé Nast Traveler praises Austin residents for its laid-back lifestyle and many entertainment offerings.

“Quirky, liberal, and proudly weird, Austin is for anyone (not just hipsters) wanting a fun, laid-back vacation. Once a small college town, the Capital City has grown into a haven of restaurants, hotels, and shops, not to mention countless startups,” Condé Nast Traveler observes.

Adding to Austin’s charm, the magazine says, are the presence of food trucks, dance halls, and hiking trails.

“Join the locals as they set up lawn chairs to wait in line at Franklin Barbecue or gather to watch the bats swarm out from under the South Congress Bridge, and you’ll be in good company,” Condé Nast Traveler declares.

Greenville, South Carolina, tops the list of the most friendly U.S. cities. Nearby San Antonio, meanwhile, nails down the No. 4 spot.

Condé Nast Traveler praises San Antonio residents for “going out of their way to give directions or make you feel at home.”

“Despite its huge size, San Antonio remains one of Texas’ more underrated cities — but our readers are starting to take notice,” the magazine notes. “There’s a little something for everyone here, whether you’re looking for barbecue, craft beer, or boutique hotels (when in doubt, stick to the River Walk and ever-evolving Pearl District).”

Here are the 10 friendliest U.S. cities, according to the latest Condé Nast Traveler’s readers’ survey: