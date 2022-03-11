4 Austin companies clock in among top employers in Texas, says Forbes

It doesn’t take too much number crunching to figure out that Austin is a hotbed for startups. And now, some of those local startup employers — as well as a few major players — are getting a pat on the back for a job well done.

According to Forbes magazine, which just released its lists of the country’s best large employers and best startup employers, Austin workers are hooked on four of the city’s biggest businesses.

New rankings from Forbes put Austin-based Keller Williams Realty at No. 140 on its list of the best large employers in the U.S. Additionally, Round Rock-based Dell Technologies scores the No. 143 spot, while the University of Texas at Austin comes in at No. 279, and Whole Foods Market lands at No. 324 in the best large employers category.

“The university offers more than 170 majors across 13 schools, but UT-Austin is best known academically for its business and engineering programs,” the publication notes, adding, “UT-Austin takes great pride in its athletics — the school has 58 national championships. ... More than 90 percent of students hail from Texas, but UT-Austin sends graduates worldwide. Thirty-one Rhodes scholars attended the school, as did Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell.”

Meanwhile, Austin boasts an impressive number of businesses on Forbes’ list of best startup employers, including Outdoor Voices, Outdoorsy, and The Zebra.

Other Texas employers ranked among the best large employers in the U.S. are:

No. 9 — University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas

No. 10 — MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

No. 16 — Bestow, Dallas

No. 37 — Houston Methodist, Houston

No. 38 — H-E-B, San Antonio

No. 49 — RealPage, Richardson

No. 56 — Southwest Airlines, Dallas

No. 135 — USAA, San Antonio

No. 214 — Texas Tech University, Lubbock

No. 245 — Waste Management, Houston

No. 253 — Toyota North America, Plano

No. 314 — Sysco, Houston

No. 318 — Daikin Industries, Waller

No. 361 — Shell Oil, Houston

No. 370 — Cinemark, Plano

No. 375 — Jacobs, Dallas

No. 389 — Halliburton, Houston

No. 394 — Topgolf, Dallas

No. 399 — Primoris Services, Dallas

No. 403 — Schlumberger, Houston

No. 422 — Fluor, Irving

No. 423 — CBRE, Dallas

No. 429 — McKesson, Irving

No. 440 — ExxonMobil, Houston

No. 446 — American Airlines, Fort Worth

No. 483 — Keurig Dr Pepper, Plano

No. 487 — BP, Houston (North American headquarters)

What follows are the Texas employers ranked among the best startup employers in the country.

Austin

No. 104 — Apty

No. 121 — Homeward

No. 169 — SparkCognition

No. 186 — Outdoor Voices

No. 255 — Outdoorsy

No. 323 — ICON

No. 324 — The Zebra

No. 330 — TrustRadius

No. 335 — Innovetive Petcare (Cedar Park)

No. 387 — AlertMedia

No. 400 — Iris Telehealth

No. 410 — Wheel

No. 455 — Billd

No. 460 — Aceable

No. 470 — Shipwell

Dallas

No. 16 — Bestow

No. 290 — Slync.io

Houston

No. 120 — Imbuit

No. 310 — Code Ninjas (Pearland)

No. 353 — Axiom Space

No. 462 — Liongard

Forbes teamed up with data and research company Statista to develop the rankings of the best large employers and best startup employers.