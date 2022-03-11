4 Austin companies clock in among top employers in Texas, says Forbes

It doesn’t take too much number crunching to figure out that Austin is a hotbed for startups. And now, some of those local startup employers — as well as a few major players — are getting a pat on the back for a job well done.
According to Forbes magazine, which just released its lists of the country’s best large employers and best startup employers, Austin workers are hooked on four of the city’s biggest businesses.
New rankings from Forbes put Austin-based Keller Williams Realty at No. 140 on its list of the best large employers in the U.S. Additionally, Round Rock-based Dell Technologies scores the No. 143 spot, while the University of Texas at Austin comes in at No. 279, and Whole Foods Market lands at No. 324 in the best large employers category.
“The university offers more than 170 majors across 13 schools, but UT-Austin is best known academically for its business and engineering programs,” the publication notes, adding, “UT-Austin takes great pride in its athletics — the school has 58 national championships. ... More than 90 percent of students hail from Texas, but UT-Austin sends graduates worldwide. Thirty-one Rhodes scholars attended the school, as did Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell.”
Meanwhile, Austin boasts an impressive number of businesses on Forbes’ list of best startup employers, including Outdoor Voices, Outdoorsy, and The Zebra.
Other Texas employers ranked among the best large employers in the U.S. are:
- No. 9 — University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas
- No. 10 — MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston
- No. 16 — Bestow, Dallas
- No. 37 — Houston Methodist, Houston
- No. 38 — H-E-B, San Antonio
- No. 49 — RealPage, Richardson
- No. 56 — Southwest Airlines, Dallas
- No. 135 — USAA, San Antonio
- No. 214 — Texas Tech University, Lubbock
- No. 245 — Waste Management, Houston
- No. 253 — Toyota North America, Plano
- No. 314 — Sysco, Houston
- No. 318 — Daikin Industries, Waller
- No. 361 — Shell Oil, Houston
- No. 370 — Cinemark, Plano
- No. 375 — Jacobs, Dallas
- No. 389 — Halliburton, Houston
- No. 394 — Topgolf, Dallas
- No. 399 — Primoris Services, Dallas
- No. 403 — Schlumberger, Houston
- No. 422 — Fluor, Irving
- No. 423 — CBRE, Dallas
- No. 429 — McKesson, Irving
- No. 440 — ExxonMobil, Houston
- No. 446 — American Airlines, Fort Worth
- No. 483 — Keurig Dr Pepper, Plano
- No. 487 — BP, Houston (North American headquarters)
What follows are the Texas employers ranked among the best startup employers in the country.
Austin
No. 104 — Apty
No. 121 — Homeward
No. 169 — SparkCognition
No. 186 — Outdoor Voices
No. 255 — Outdoorsy
No. 323 — ICON
No. 324 — The Zebra
No. 330 — TrustRadius
No. 335 — Innovetive Petcare (Cedar Park)
No. 387 — AlertMedia
No. 400 — Iris Telehealth
No. 410 — Wheel
No. 455 — Billd
No. 460 — Aceable
No. 470 — Shipwell
Dallas
No. 16 — Bestow
No. 290 — Slync.io
Houston
No. 120 — Imbuit
No. 310 — Code Ninjas (Pearland)
No. 353 — Axiom Space
No. 462 — Liongard
Forbes teamed up with data and research company Statista to develop the rankings of the best large employers and best startup employers.