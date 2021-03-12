Historic Old West Austin estate goes up in flames during early morning fire

A grant Austin estate was the victim of a devastating early morning fire, authorities announced.

In the early morning hours of March 12, Austin firefighters were called to 2308 Woodlawn Dr., better known as the Long Estate. According to the Austin Fire Department, the structure was "heavily involved" when crews arrived at the scene around 3:30 am, and additional relief companies were called in to help battle the two-alarm blaze.

It took crews until about 8 am on Friday morning to control the fire and reopen traffic on nearby Windsor Road.

2308 Woodlawn Blvd, 12,000 sq ft residence being remodeled. No occupants. Initial fire knocked down, additional resources responding for continued fire attack. pic.twitter.com/7NNE6TO3nD — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 12, 2021

AFD did not give a cause for the fire.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bath Greek Revivial mansion sits on more than half an acre in Old West Austin, and was designed by Louis C. Page, co-founder of the city's famed Page Southerland Page architecture firm. The property has had just a handful of owners in its 80-year-old history, including Joe and Teresa Long, local philanthropists and namesakes of the Long Center. The pair purchased the property in 1992 and sold it in 2019.

Last summer, the historic home was put on the auction block and sold for an undisclosed sum. In July 2020, Tara McLean, president of Elite Auctions, who handled the sale, spoke of the grandeur of the estate.

“No expense was spared during the initial construction, with a concrete pier-and-beam foundation, detailed craftsmanship, exquisite building materials imported from around the world, and an art gallery,” said McLean last summer. “This … estate is a veritable Xanadu, and it’s going to go to the highest bidder on auction day.”