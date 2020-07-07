Grand Old West Austin estate with 'long' history hits auction block

An 80-year-old estate in the Old Enfield neighborhood owned by two of Austin’s most prominent philanthropists and designed by a renowned Austin architect is hitting the auction block July 18.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion — encompassing 11,653 square feet — is being sold by Joe and Teresa Long. The family is the main benefactor of the Long Center for the Performing Arts, which opened in 2008. Bids on the estate will be accepted in person and online.

The Zillow real estate platform puts the property’s most recent list price at $7.5 million. Since February 2019, the estate has gone on and off the market at asking prices ranging from $7.5 million to $8.5 million, according to Zillow. There is no minimum bid for the July 18 auction, taking place two days before Teresa Long’s 92nd birthday.

In March 2019, Joe Long told the Austin Business Journal that he and his wife were selling their estate because they were relocating to a senior living community. The Longs are longtime philanthropists, having donated millions of dollars to arts and education causes throughout Texas.

Built in 1940, the Greek Revival home at 2308 Woodlawn Blvd. was designed by Louis C. Page, co-founder of the Page Southerland Page architecture firm. Features of the estate include:

Three elevators

Art gallery

Fireproof safe room

Chef’s kitchen

Butler’s pantry with dedicated silver storage

Two-bedroom guest suite with living room

Tara McLean, president of Elite Auctions, is handling the sale of the estate. She notes that the mansion has had just two owners. The Longs had called it home since 1992.

“No expense was spared during the initial construction, with a concrete pier-and-beam foundation, detailed craftsmanship, exquisite building materials imported from around the world, and an art gallery,” McLean says. “This … estate is a veritable Xanadu, and it’s going to go to the highest bidder on auction day.”

In May 2019, the famed Sotheby’s auction house sold a number of pieces from the Longs’ extensive collection of artwork created by famous artists such as Chagall, Degas, Gauguin, Picasso, Renoir, and Rodin.