University of Texas hooks top honors in prestigious new U.S. rankings

The University of Texas is no stranger to accolades, and its graduate programs are once again hooking top honors. The prestigious 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate School Rankings, released March 30, places many UT schools at the top of the class.

Rankings are based on two types of data: "expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research and students," U.S. News says.

"[Data] came from statistical surveys of more than 2,125 programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 23,000 academics and professionals, conducted in fall 2020 and early 2021."

The Cockrell School of Engineering ties for 12th among Best Engineering Schools, in the esteemed company of Cornell University and the University of Southern California. The program also earns top accolades in the following specialties:

Petroleum engineering — No. 1

Civil engineering — No. 4

Environment/environmental health engineering — No. 5

Chemical engineering — No. 7

Computer engineering — No. 8

Aerospace/aeronautical/astronautical engineering — No. 8

Mechanical engineering — No. 10

McCombs School of Business, meanwhile, ties with UCLA for 18th best business school and ranks No. 7 for Part-time MBA. It also scores top-notch rankings in the following areas:

Accounting — No. 1

Information systems — No. 4

Business analytics — No. 5

Entrepreneurship — No. 9

Real estate — No. 10

Marketing — No. 11

Executive MBA — No. 11

The College of Education ranks as the 16th best education school and earns top 10 honors for:

Administration and supervision — No. 5

Educational psychology — No. 6

Special education — No. 7

Curriculum and instruction — No. 9

Secondary teacher education — No. 10

And among Best Law Schools, UT comes in 16th overall and is recognized at No. 9 for constitutional law and No. 11 for contracts/commercial law.

U.S. News updates graduate rankings for business, education, engineering, law, medicine, and nursing on an annual basis. For 2022, it also updated rankings for public affairs, public health schools and programs, and library and information studies. UT shines at No. 5 for libraries and information studies and No. 7 for public affairs.

“It’s great to see our graduate programs getting more of the recognition they deserve,” says UT Austin President Jay Hartzell in a release. “From here, we’ll continue to reach higher — recruiting elite faculty and outstanding students; fostering an atmosphere characterized by excellence, diversity and academic freedom; and leveraging the unique opportunities that being in Austin and in Texas affords us.”