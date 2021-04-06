Billionaire Elon Musk electrifies as wealthiest person in Texas, Forbes says

Eclectic entrepreneur (and supposed recent Austin transplant) Elon Musk has officially knocked Walmart heiress Alice Walton of Fort Worth off her longtime perch as the richest person in Texas.

On April 6, Forbes released its 2021 list of the world’s billionaires. Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, landed at No. 2 globally with a net worth of $151 billion. He sat at No. 31 in last year’s ranking. Forbes lists Musk’s place of residence as Austin, although he hasn’t confirmed where in Texas he settled last year.

Now at No. 2 in Texas is Walton, whose net worth is $61.8 billion. That puts her at No. 17 on the global list.

Walton is the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton; as of December 2020, the Walton family still reigned as the richest family in the U.S., with Alice Walton's wealth accounting for a little over one-fourth of the family fortune.

The only other Texan who comes close to Musk and Walton in the Forbes ranking is longtime Austin-area billionaire Michael Dell. The chairman and CEO of Round Rock-based Dell Technologies boasts a net worth of $45.1 billion. That places him at No. 30 on the global list and No. 3 in Texas.

In all, the Forbes list features 64 Texas billionaires collectively worth $460.1 billion. (What pandemic?) Among the state’s metro areas, Dallas-Fort Worth leads with 27 billionaires, followed by Houston (17), Austin (10), and San Antonio (three).

Aside from Musk, Austin billionaires on the list are:

Michael Dell , technology, No. 30, $45.1 billion

Robert F. Smith , private equity, No. 451, $6 billion

Bert "Tito" Beveridge , vodka, No. 622, $4.6 billion

Thai Lee , information technology, No. 956, $3.2 billion

Joe Liemandt , software, No. 1,008, $3 billion

John Paul DeJoria , hair care and tequila, No. 1,174, $2.7 billion

Jim Breyer , venture capital, No. 1,249, $2.5 billion

David Booth , mutual funds, No. 1,750, $1.8 billion

, mutual funds, No. 1,750, $1.8 billion Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble dating app, No. 2,263, $1.3 billion

What follows is a breakdown of Texas billionaires in other cities, including their global ranking, source of wealth, and estimated net worth.

San Antonio:

Christopher “Kit” Goldsbury , salsa and private equity, No. 1,833, $1.7 billion

James Leininger , medical products, No. 2,035, $1.5 billion

Red McCombs, real estate/oil/car dealerships/sports/radio, No. 2,035, $1.5 billion

Dallas:

Jerry Jones , Dallas Cowboys owner, No. 264, $8.9 billion

Andy Beal , banking and real estate, No. 311, $7.9 billion

Mark Cuban , online media and Dallas Mavericks owner, No. 655, $4.4 billion

Ray Lee Hunt , oil and real estate, No. 680, $4.2 billion

Margot Birmingham Perot , technology and real estate, No. 705, $4.1 billion

Trevor Rees-Jones , oil and gas, No. 727, $4 billion

Robert Rowling , Omni Hotels and Gold's Gym, No. 752, $3.9 billion

Kelcy Warren , pipelines, No. 891, $3.4 billion

H. Ross Perot Jr. , real estate, No. 1,174, $2.7 billion

Gerald Ford , banking, No. 1,249, $2.5 billion

Ray Davis , pipelines, No. 1,517, $2.1 billion

W. Herbert Hunt , oil, No. 1,580, $2 billion

Todd Wagner , online media, No. 1,664, $1.9 billion

Stephen Winn , real estate services, No. 1,664, $1.9 billion

Kenny Troutt , telecom, No. 2,035, $1.5 billion

Darwin Deason , software, No. 2,141, $1.4 billion

Timothy Headington , oil and gas/investments, No. 2,141, $1.4 billion

, oil and gas/investments, No. 2,141, $1.4 billion A. Jayson Adair, car salvage business, No. 2,674, $1 billion

Houston:

Richard Kinder , pipelines, No. 369, $7 billion

Dannine Avara , pipelines, No. 451, $6 billion

Robert Brockman , software, No. 451, $6 billion

Scott Duncan , pipelines, No. 451, $6 billion

Milane Frantz , pipelines, No. 451, $6 billion

Randa Duncan Williams , pipelines, No. 451, $6 billion

Tilman Fertitta , Houston Rockets owner/food/entertainment, No. 622, $4.6 billion

Dan Friedkin , Toyota dealerships, No. 705, $4.1 billion

Janice McNair , Houston Texans owner and energy, No. 705, $4.1 billion

John Arnold , hedge funds, No. 925, $3.3 billion

Jeffery Hildebrand , oil, No. 1,580, $2 billion

Leslie Alexander , former Houston Rockets owner, No. 1,750, $1.8 billion

Fayez Sarofim , money management, No. 2,035, $1.5 billion

Jim Crane , Houston Astros owner and logistics, No. 2,141, $1.4 billion

, Houston Astros owner and logistics, No. 2,141, $1.4 billion Wilbur “Ed” Bosarge Jr., high-speed trading, No. 2,674, $1 billion

Two billionaires in the Houston suburbs also show up on the list:

Leo Koguan of Sugar Land, information technology services, No. 1,444, $2.2 billion

George Bishop of The Woodlands, oil and gas, No. 1,517, $2.1 billion

Aside from Walton, Fort Worth billionaires on the list are: