Luxe members-only clubhouse homes in on South Congress for Texas debut

SoCo is about to get a little swankier. Soho House, the members’ club organization founded in 1995 that now has 27 chic house locations in 10 countries, is moving into South Austin with what can only be described as a creative’s paradise.

Located at 1011 S. Congress Ave. within the Music Lane development and opening in late May, the members-only Soho House Austin is the company’s first Texas location, and aims to foster creativity at every level while serving as a stylish and welcoming home away from home for those in Austin’s creative scene.

Spanning three floors, Soho House Austin features 46 bedrooms, a screening room, a pergola-adorned outdoor lounge and dining area, a massive Texas art collection, and an alluring rooftop pool — all embellished in a contemporary Spanish style.

Make no mistake, this polished gem comes with a sizable price tag (bedroom rates run $205 per night and membership fees range from $1,140 to $3,500 annually), but the pomp and splendor permeating from the property may be worth it. And Soho House knows how to make a classy impression, with elegant touches at every turn, from the reclaimed-wood floor lamps and glass pendant lights festooning the third-floor main bar and terrace, to the diamond-checkered flooring surrounding the rooftop pool, and vintage furnishings in the bedrooms and throughout the space.

With a nod to keeping it local, Soho House also features an art collection that includes the works of 72 artists who were born in, are based in, or were trained in some capacity in the Lone Star State, with an emphasis on artists currently working in Austin. Showcased works include those by Austin-based museum-level artist Deborah Roberts, as well as works from emerging artists like Tsz Kam and Santiago Escobedo Garcia. Positioned appropriately outside the cozy, velvet-armchair-bedecked screening room (essentially an onsite cinema) is a work by Austin duo Teresa Hubbard and Alexander Birchler that references the history of Texan cinema.

Additionally, citing Austin’s love of murals, Soho House displays two: a colorful poolside piece created by Desireé Vaniecia and a stairwell mural by Hayley Mitchell that was inspired by ancient mythology.