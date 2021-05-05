UT Austin makes the grade as one of the nation’s best public colleges for the value

The average student loan debt in Texas approaches $33,000. So, it’s no wonder Texas students and parents diligently shop around for the colleges delivering the biggest bang for the buck.

By one measure, the University of Texas’ flagship campus in Austin offers the best value among public colleges in the Lone Star State.

In a recent ranking, The Princeton Review declares UT the ninth best value among public colleges in the U.S. Elsewhere in the state, Texas A&M University in College Station appears at No. 14 on the list for best value among public colleges, the University of Texas at Dallas lands at No. 40, and the University of Houston claims the No. 44 spot.

Only one private school in Texas shows up on the list for the best value among the country’s private colleges: Houston’s Rice University grabs the No. 10 ranking.

The University of California, Berkeley tops the list of the best public colleges for value, while Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey, scores the same ranking among private colleges.

“The colleges that we designate as our ‘Best Values’ this year are truly a select group. They comprise only about 1.2 percent of the four-year undergraduate institutions in the U.S.,” Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review, says in a news release. “These exceptional schools differ in many ways, yet they are alike in that all offer outstanding academics and excellent career services. As important to today’s college applicants and their parents: These colleges have a comparatively low sticker price and/or generous financial aid offerings.”