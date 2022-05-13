H-E-B launches new primary care clinic at South Austin store

Feeling under the weather? Now, aside from buying pain reliever and picking up some chicken noodle soup, customers at an H-E-B grocery store in South Austin can get checked out by a healthcare professional.

On Thursday, May 12, H-E-B opened its first H-E-B Wellness Primary Care clinic in Austin inside its store at West Slaughter Lane and South Congress Avenue. H-E-B’s first clinic in the Austin area opened in Leander on May 5.

H-E-B Wellness Primary Care clinics offer full-service primary care for patients 12 and older. Services include physical therapy, health and nutrition coaching, specialty care, and lab tests. Each clinic is staffed by physicians, nurses, and other licensed medical professionals.

Leaders of the South Austin clinic are Dr. Holly Easton, a board-certified osteopathic family medicine physician, and Amanda Rowe, a family nurse practitioner who graduated from the University of South Alabama in 2017.

The H-E-B clinics don’t accept health insurance. “The clinics provide high-quality, patient-centered care with affordable pricing for individual visits and the option of monthly subscriptions,” the company says.

A “get well” visit costs $70. These visits are meant for treatment of minor illnesses and infections, and treatment of minor injuries, sprains, or strains.

A “stay well” visit runs $80. It can include a sports or camp physical, an annual wellness exam, or a women’s health exam.

The clinics also offer subscription-based care for either $70 or $90 a month, depending on the level of services.

San Antonio-based H-E-B also operates clinics at five stores in its headquarters city and a clinic at one store in Houston. In those cities, the clinics offer virtual visits for $60 each. They’re designed for treatment of minor illnesses.

H-E-B says that after 117 years of selling food to Texans, it decided to launch H-E-B Wellness to help its customers lead healthier lives.

“In everything we do, our goal at H-E-B is to take care of Texans with a servant heart and a best-in-class experience you can trust. We believe that food plays an integral role in wellbeing, and as one of the largest sellers of food in the state of Texas, we’re committed to making it easy for Texans to live better and healthier,” says Craig Boyan, president of H-E-B.

The grocery chain plans to expand the H-E-B Wellness concept throughout Texas over the next few years.