YMCA of Austin flexes opening date for gyms, pools, and summer camps

Fitness fans and parents, take note: YMCA of Austin is rolling out its reopen plan, including facilities, summer camps, swimming pools, and youth programs.

After a 10-week closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Y is opening seven Austin-area locations beginning June 1. The facilities will be following advice from health experts and local officials to safely ensure their reopening, says a release, and will "ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment and areas, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety."

The following locations are reopening strength and cardio training facilities, lap swimming, and limited exercise classes beginning on June 1:

East Communities — 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd. (fitness facility and pool to reopen, remainder of facility dedicated to summer camp through July)

TownLake — 1100 W. Cesar Chavez St.

Northwest Family — 5807 McNeil Dr.

Southwest Family — 6219 Oakclaire Dr.

Springs Family — 27216 Ranch Rd. 12 in Dripping Springs

Bastrop — 1110 Main St. in Bastrop

Hays Communities — 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr. in Buda

In addition to the above locations, The Y at Camp Moody will also reopen for outdoor fitness classes and family activities. The Y's North Austin location at 1000 W. Rundberg Ln. will host summer camps and reopen to the general public on August 1.

YMCA Summer Day Camp will begin June 15 at 14 locations in Travis and Hays counties, with "possibly more locations added as facilities become available."

Once open, each facility will implement the following safety procedures: branch capacity limits per state guidelines (currently 25 percent capacity), conducting health screenings for members and staff, requiring masks at check-in, establishing social distancing markers, and implementing new cleaning protocols.

Prior to opening its East Communities and Southwest Family locations, the YMCA of Austin is partnering with locally based safety management agency Code 4 to deep clean the facilities. Both buildings had been providing child care for essential workers during the shutdown.

The Y says it will reopen pools for swimming and add recreational sports and youth programs in the coming weeks but did not specify an exact timeline. Programs for seniors and other vulnerable populations remain paused indefinitely.

“The Austin Y has served the community for more than 65 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said James Finck, YMCA of Austin President and CEO, in a release.

“We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best — helping everyone reach their full potential.”