2 booming Austin suburbs led nation for population growth in past decade

Two Austin suburbs saw their population growth boom from 2010 to 2019.

Data released May 21 by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that among U.S. cities with at least 50,000 residents, Cedar Park and Round Rock were the seventh and 13th fastest-growing places, respectively.

Cedar Park's population jumped 44.2 percent from April 2010 to July 2019, the Census Bureau says. As of July 1, 2019, Cedar Park's population stood at 79,462. Meanwhile, Round Rock's population grew by 33.3 percent during that time period. As of July 1, 2019, its population totaled 133,372.

In the Lone Star State, four other Texas cities made the Census Bureau’s list:

Frisco (DFW), No. 1 — 71.1 percent growth, July 2019 population of 200,490

New Braunfels (San Antonio), No. 3 — 56.1 percent growth, July 2019 population of 90,209

McKinney (DFW), No. 4 — 51.9 percent growth, July 2019 population of 199,177

Conroe (Houston), No. 9 — 39.3 percent growth, July 2019 population of 91,079

In terms of numeric change in population, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio collectively increased their population by nearly 933,600 people from 2010 to 2019, according to the Census Bureau. All five cities were among the 15 U.S. cities with the biggest numeric rise in population during the past decade:

Houston, No. 2 — 224,751

San Antonio, No. 3 — 221,092

Austin, No. 5 — 177,079

Fort Worth, No. 6 — 164,761

Dallas, No. 9 — 145,915

From 2018 to 2019 alone, Leander ranked as the fastest-growing large city in the U.S., posting a 12 percent uptick in population. As for numeric change in 2018-19, San Antonio ranked second (17,237), followed by Austin (16,439) at No. 3 and Fort Worth (16,369) at No. 4.

In 2019, two Texas cities crossed the 50,000-person threshold for population, according to the Census Bureau: the DFW suburb of Little Elm (53,126) and the Houston suburb of Texas City (50,094).