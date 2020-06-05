Austin City Council members call for 'honorable resignation' of police chief

KVUE — During the continuation of an Austin City Council meeting on Friday, June 5, council member Greg Casar said it would be "honorable" for Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley to resign, while three other council members said they have lost faith in him.

Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza agreed with him. "I don't know how we move past this without a change," she said.

This comes after a week's worth of protests in downtown Austin. On Thursday, June 4, the council listened to hundreds of citizens as they discussed the protests against police brutality. The Austin Justice Coalition also called on the council to defund the police department.

Casar said he appreciates the work Manley has done over the past five years and the relationship they've built but thinks it would be "honorable" for him to resign.

"I believe the honorable thing would be for you to resign from the position," Casar said to Manley. The council member added that Manley has become less responsive to the changes and council directives in recent years.

