Central Texas musicians sign up for Uvalde benefit concert for Robb Elementary

After the unspeakable tragedy at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, one local radio station is working with a Central Texas ranch for a benefit concert this weekend.This Sunday, June 12, Graff 7A Ranch in Hondo, Texas, is working with UvaldeRadio.net to host Uvalde Strong: A Texas Country Concert, starting at 12 pm.

With a lineup including 10 acts from around the Texas country music scene, the day is packed with music from noon to 9:30 pm. An acoustic “song swap” portion of rotating artists will kick off between 12 and 5 pm, followed by a full band schedule. Food and drink vendors will be on hand, as well as family-friendly activities.

"The Graff 7A Ranch is honored to host this special Uvalde Strong benefit concert featuring several accomplished Texas artists,” said Laura Graff, owner of Graff 7A Ranch, in a release. “The citizens of Hondo and the surrounding area are praying for our Uvalde neighbors as they go through this difficult time."

Co-headliners for the fundraiser are San Antonio-based Kin Faux and New Braunfels-based Bri Bagwell and The Banned.

"Our hearts are broken for the community of Uvalde,” said Bagwell in a release. “We are hoping a concert will be able to raise funds to help those affected, and also bring us all together through music."

“We want to be able to support (Uvalde),” echoes Kin Faux front man, Rico Gonzalez. “When we heard the news, it was very shocking. We immediately knew we had to do something.”

While various artists from across the state offered to participate in the event, the set list has been specially curated to reflect artists who had an established relationship with Uvalde, and directly felt the impact of the Robb Elementary School tragedy.

“There are no words to describe how much pain our city is feeling after 21 beautiful souls were taken from us on that day, but Uvalde has shown the world that we are a resilient community that supports each other in dire times,” says Robert Miguel Rodriguez, UvaldeRadio.net’s owner and program director, in the release.

“This concert is one of the ways our area can heal and help those who have been affected,” Rodriguez adds. “Many musicians reached out almost immediately to offer a hand in organizing a benefit like this. We are immensely thankful for that, but it was also important to us to bring together artists who have walked our streets, played at our venues, shaken our people’s hands, and experienced our town’s uniqueness. I’m grateful it came together this way so we can continue to be there for our fellow Uvaldeans.”

With limited table reservations and individual tickets available, revenue from ticket sales will go towards TXN Bank’s Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund to support affected families in the wake of the recent tragedy that occurred on May 24.

“There isn’t an individual in our community that hasn’t been impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting and everyone wants to do their part to help,” said Lott Whitwell, spokesperson for TXN Bank. “TXN Bank decided to open a memorial account to allow community members a secure way to help our friends and neighbors. All memorial donations made to the Uvalde 5/24 Memorial account at TXN Bank will be used to benefit the families impacted by the tragedy in the Robb Elementary School shooting. Specific allocations have not been made at this time."

Tickets are available at Graff7Aranch.com and a full artist lineup and times for the benefit are below: