Austin tops 2025 list of best U.S. cities for veterans to live
Austin is once again proving its excellent livability as the No. 1 best city for military veterans to live in America for 2025.
WalletHub's annual list of the "Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live" compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on 19 relevant metrics, such as veteran unemployment rates, veteran income growth, the quality of each city's VA health facilities, local housing affordability, quality of life, and more.
Austin also topped the list in 2024, and it ranked No. 2 in 2023.
The U.S. cities that round out the top five best places for veterans are Tampa, Florida (No. 2); Madison, Wisconsin (No.3); Raleigh, North Carolina (No. 4); and Colorado Springs, Colorado (No. 5).
Austin received the following rankings across the four major categories in the report:
- No. 5 – Quality of life
- No. 19 – Employment
- No. 20 – Economy
- No. 35 – Health
The report said Austin remained at the top of the list for a second consecutive year because it offers the best colleges and universities for veterans nationwide, 10th highest median annual income for veterans (about $62,000), and the 7th best job growth rate nationally.
"In addition, Austin is great for going out to eat or enjoying entertainment as a veteran," the report's author wrote. "The city has the 12th-highest number of restaurants and the 10th-most arts/entertainment establishments per capita that offer military discounts."
Most importantly, WalletHub says Austin is the perfect fit for former military members who want to find community with other veterans who have had similar experiences during their time in the armed forces.
"Austin has the third-smallest projected decrease in veterans between 2024 and 2053, so that will certainly help veterans meet each other and forge friendships," the report said.
High-ranking cities for veterans in Texas
Austin wasn't the only one to make it into the national top 10: Fort Worth moved up 10 spots from last year's report to rank as the No. 10 best place for veterans to live in 2025.
Other Texas cities that earned spots in the top 50 include Plano (No. 11), Dallas (No. 25), Garland (No. 30), Arlington (No. 31), Laredo (No. 32), San Antonio (No. 34), Irving (No. 39), and Lubbock (No. 46).
Only three Texas cities lagged behind in the report: Houston (No. 59), El Paso (No. 67), and Corpus Christi (No. 74).
Earlier this year, WalletHub ranked Texas as the No. 21 best state for military retirees in 2025.
The top 10 best U.S. cities for veterans to live are:
- No. 1– Austin, Texas
- No. 2 – Tampa, Florida
- No. 3 – Madison, Wisconsin
- No. 4 – Raleigh, North Carolina
- No. 5 – Colorado Springs, Colorado
- No. 6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia
- No. 7 – Orlando, Florida
- No. 8 – St. Petersburg, Florida
- No. 9 – Irvine, California
- No. 10 – Fort Worth, Texas