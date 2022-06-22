Austin-area lake town splashes onto list of best waterways in the U.S.

As temperatures start to sizzle, Austinites know the best way to beat the heat — besides margaritas, of course. In Austin, we are blessed with all kinds of lakes, rivers, and waterways, but one Austin-area locale is the best lake town of them all, according to a new report by Boatline.com.

The study puts Lakeway at No. 8 among the best lake towns in the U.S. Boatline praises the town as a "laid-back destination located on the southern shores of Texas' Lake Travis."

The report goes on to say that while the city started as a community for second-home owners and retirees, "Lakeway is now home to full-time residents of all ages that are drawn to the lake lifestyle. You'll often find locals, as well as weekenders from nearby Austin and farther, taking in the panoramic views of Lake Travis from a pontoon or speedboat."

No. 8 is a commendable place to land on a list that only includes 17 cities, especially as the only Texas destination on the list. Bigfork, Montana, claimed the No. 1 spot. It's situated on the picturesque Flathead Lake and home to year-round activities including whitewater rafting in the spring, summer boating, fly fishing in the fall, and ice fishing in winter.

Other lake towns ranking above Lakeway all hail from northern neighbors like Vermont (Burlington, No. 2); Washington (Chelan, No. 3); Colorado (Grand Lake, No. 4); and Minnesota (Grand Marais, No. 5) — which is hardly fair when all five boast wildly better temps than our Texan counterparts. Only Georgia (Greensboro, No. 6) and Arkansa (Hot Springs, No. 7) share even close to the same latitude as any Texan candidates.

On the positive side, Lakeway beats several towns in Wisconsin (Lake Geneva, No. 9); New York, (Lake George, No. 10); Michigan (Traverse City, No. 15); and New Hampshire (Wolfeboro, No. 17). Head to boatline.com for the full list. Or better yet, head out to Lakeway to enjoy that top 10 ranking for yourself.