Home » City Life
Mark Your Calendar

Austin's completely transformed Waterloo Park unveils opening date

Austin's completely transformed Waterloo Park unveils opening date

By
Waterloo Park downtown Austin aerial view
Waterloo Park will open to the public August 14. Courtesy photo
Waterloo Park Moody Amphitheater in Austin
The Moody Amphitheater will host its first ticketed concert on August 20, featuring Austin favorite Gary Clark Jr. Courtesy photo
Waterloo Park Kitty King Powell Lawn Austin
The Kitty King Powell Lawn at Waterloo Park. Courtesy photo
Waterloo Park log jam playscape
The "Log Jam" playscape.  Courtesy photo
Waterloo Park downtown Austin aerial view
The park spans 11 acres and is the first phase of the ambitious Waterloo Greenway park system. Courtesy photo
Waterloo Park downtown Austin aerial view
Waterloo Park Moody Amphitheater in Austin
Waterloo Park Kitty King Powell Lawn Austin
Waterloo Park log jam playscape
Waterloo Park downtown Austin aerial view

Mark your calendar, Austin. Downtown's anticipated Waterloo Park has an official grand opening date — and it's less than eight weeks away.

Waterloo Greenway Conservancy announced June 23 that the reimagined Waterloo Park will officially open to the public on Saturday, August 14, 2021, with a full day of events. 

The opening date marks the big reveal for the space, which has undergone an exciting transformation.

"In partnership with the City of Austin, the Conservancy will commemorate its grand opening with an inaugural all-day event called CommUNITY Day — a free, family-friendly festival with dozens of activations and live performances representing cultures from around the world, all in the reimagined 11-acre park," says a release.

The day will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and then Austin residents will be encouraged to explore the vast space. Highlights of the opening day event include: 

  • Musical and performing arts at Lebermann Plaza
  • Kids’ activities at the Kitty King Powell Lawn
  • STEM programming at the Meredith Heritage Tree Deck
  • Environmental programming in the Luci and Ian's Family Hill Country Garden
  • Booths from community partners will be located throughout the grounds
  • In the eveining, Waterloo Park will host a “Taste of Austin'' concert showcase at the new Moody Amphitheater

The new 5,000-person Moody Amphitheater is inviting an Austin music icon to celebrate the park's reopening. Gary Clark Jr. has been announced as the first ticketed concert at the new venue, with a performance slated for August 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10 am via ticketmaster.com. One hundred free tickets to this show — and all future concerts — will be available to the community via a lottery system. 

The largest green space in downtown Austin, the new Waterloo Park spans 11 acres. The urban park boasts a one-and-a-half-mile hike-and-bike trail, multiple lawns for fitness and leisure time, and custom-built playscapes. "All [of it] is designed to immerse visitors in the Waller Creek habitat," notes the release.

Its opening will mark the first phase of completion for the ambitious Waterloo Greenway park system, which has been equated to Austin's version of Central Park. It will stretch from 15th Street to Lady Bird Lake and will be home to a "wide array of natural and cultural destinations."

Read These Next
Wingstop
Texas-based Wingstop launches new concept that is not about wings
Mama Fried french fry food truck in Austin
6 things to know in Austin food: New 'Outlaw' french fry spot debuts
Choga Soondubu Austin restaurant pop-up
Spicy new Korean restaurant pops up in Austin with signature dish