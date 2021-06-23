Austin's completely transformed Waterloo Park unveils opening date

Mark your calendar, Austin. Downtown's anticipated Waterloo Park has an official grand opening date — and it's less than eight weeks away.

Waterloo Greenway Conservancy announced June 23 that the reimagined Waterloo Park will officially open to the public on Saturday, August 14, 2021, with a full day of events.

The opening date marks the big reveal for the space, which has undergone an exciting transformation.

"In partnership with the City of Austin, the Conservancy will commemorate its grand opening with an inaugural all-day event called CommUNITY Day — a free, family-friendly festival with dozens of activations and live performances representing cultures from around the world, all in the reimagined 11-acre park," says a release.

The day will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and then Austin residents will be encouraged to explore the vast space. Highlights of the opening day event include:

Musical and performing arts at Lebermann Plaza

Kids’ activities at the Kitty King Powell Lawn

STEM programming at the Meredith Heritage Tree Deck

Environmental programming in the Luci and Ian's Family Hill Country Garden

Booths from community partners will be located throughout the grounds

In the eveining, Waterloo Park will host a “Taste of Austin'' concert showcase at the new Moody Amphitheater

The new 5,000-person Moody Amphitheater is inviting an Austin music icon to celebrate the park's reopening. Gary Clark Jr. has been announced as the first ticketed concert at the new venue, with a performance slated for August 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10 am via ticketmaster.com. One hundred free tickets to this show — and all future concerts — will be available to the community via a lottery system.

The largest green space in downtown Austin, the new Waterloo Park spans 11 acres. The urban park boasts a one-and-a-half-mile hike-and-bike trail, multiple lawns for fitness and leisure time, and custom-built playscapes. "All [of it] is designed to immerse visitors in the Waller Creek habitat," notes the release.

Its opening will mark the first phase of completion for the ambitious Waterloo Greenway park system, which has been equated to Austin's version of Central Park. It will stretch from 15th Street to Lady Bird Lake and will be home to a "wide array of natural and cultural destinations."