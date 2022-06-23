UT hooks highly touted quarterback from famed Manning football family

Heavily recruited high school quarterback Arch Manning, a member of the Manning family football dynasty, has ended the drawn-out drama over where he’ll play college football. He’s going to become a Texas Longhorn.

The standout quarterback from New Orleans revealed his decision June 23 after months of hyperventilating in the sports media over which school he’d pick. Manning had mulled the Texas, Alabama, and Georgia football programs before settling on the University of Texas at Austin.

UT fans and officials alike hope Manning’s talent will help push the Longhorns toward another national title (or two or three or four). Last year, the Horns racked up a lowly 5-7 record and failed to appear in a bowl game. Texas hasn't claimed a national championship since Vince Young was quarterback in 2005, finishing the season with a 13-0 record.

Even with Manning on the field, Texas is likely to face a tough road to football dominance. In 2025, UT is switching from the Big 12 to the uber-competitive Southeastern Conference (SEC), whose members include football powerhouses Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia.

Manning’s announcement arrived in a brief tweet from his Twitter account: “Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm.” As of the afternoon of June 23, the tweet had accumulated more than 120,200 likes and 18,300 retweets, and those numbers were rising by the minute.

His commitment to UT comes five days after he visited the 40 Acres. The football star has one year remaining at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. He’s set to join the Longhorns for the fall 2023 season.

Manning is perhaps the most high-profile high school football player to ever commit to Texas. That high profile comes courtesy of three other Manning quarterbacks: uncles Peyton and Eli, and grandfather Archie.

Peyton, Eli, and Archie enjoyed illustrious careers in the NFL, with Peyton and Eli both scoring Super Bowl rings. Peyton split his time in pro football between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, while Eli spent his entire career with the New York Giants and Archie played only for the New Orleans Saints.

Interestingly, neither Peyton, Eli, nor Archie attended Texas. Peyton was a quarterback at Tennessee, and Eli and Archie quarterbacked at Ole Miss.

Arch’s father is Cooper Manning, Peyton and Eli’s older brother. Like his brothers, Cooper played football at Isadore Newman. But a spinal condition diagnosed before he was supposed to head to Ole Miss cut his football career short. Cooper has converted his family fame into a lucrative career as a TV personality and entrepreneur.