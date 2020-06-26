Hundreds of Central Texas teenagers exposed to COVID-19 during massive party

Hundreds of Central Texas teenagers were potentially exposed to COVID-19 during a massive party in Lakeway last week.

During a Facebook live address on June 25, Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox said that some attendees of Pong Fest — a "very large party" held on June 20 — tested positive for coronavirus, potentially exposing 300 teenagers to the virus.

"There were students in attendance who were positive for COVID-19," Cox said. "Unfortunately, they went to that party and some of them didn't realize they were positive until after the party, but therein lies an exposure."

Due to HIPPA rules, the exact location has not been revealed. Austin Public Health is working to contact trace potential exposure and will be issuing a memo to Lakeway residents urging attendees to self isolate for 14 days.

"We need anyone who went to that party to isolate for 14 days. And if you have been in contact with anyone else since that party, they need to isolate for 14 days," the mayor said.

Lakeway, which sits 20 miles west of Austin on Lake Travis, has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week, echoing trends around the state. According to Cox, the city currently has 50 active cases, the highest yet during the pandemic, a number that is likely to rise in the aftermath of Pong Fest.

"The people that attended that event live in Lakeway, they live in Bee Cave, they live in Spicewood. It is people from our high school in this area," the mayor said. "If you know anyone that attended, If you attended, please isolate and get tested."

Lakeway residents who have been exposed to COVID-19 should schedule a test through their primary care physician. According to Cox, the city is currently working with Baylor Scott & White to establish a website where residents can get tested. In the meantime, uninsured residents can still get tested and should call 3-1-1 for for information or sign up via the Austin Public Health website.

"Hopefully, we can contain this. The worst thing that can happen is if we don't talk about it, and we don't tell people that we were potentially exposed, then this will continue to spread," the mayor said. "Now, if we all wear masks, the chances of that transmittal drops substantially.