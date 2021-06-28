H-E-B's head honcho once again ranks among America's top CEOs

H-E-B customers adore the San Antonio-based grocery chain, and H-E-B employees appear to adore their boss.

CEO Charles Butt ranks seventh on Glassdoor’s new list of the top 100 CEOs for 2021. He received a 96 percent approval rating from H-E-B employees who shared anonymous feedback on the Glassdoor platform, which publishes reviews and salary information for employers.

Butt is no stranger to the list; in 2019, he ranked second overall.

“Under his leadership, the desire to constantly innovate has led to new store concepts, the creation of one of the most successful private-label programs in the country, and the commitment to build out state-of-the-art digital products and services to complement H-E-B’s world-class stores,” the grocery chain said in a 2019 news release about Butt.

Butt is also recognized as an advocate for public education and literacy.

The Butt family is among the richest families in the country, with a net worth estimated by Forbes at $17.8 billion. Florence Butt, Charles’ grandmother, founded the family-owned business in 1905.

Other Texas executives appearing on the new Glassdoor list are:

Third-ranked Dr. Peter Pisters, president of Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center (99 percent approval).

Fourth-ranked Gary Kelly, who just announced he’s stepping down as CEO of Dallas-based Southwest Airlines (98 percent approval).

55th-ranked Sean Yalamanchi, chairman and president of Richardson-based Infovision (93 percent approval).

60th-ranked Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist (93 percent approval).

76th-ranked Worthing Jackman, president and CEO of The Woodlands-based Waste Connections (92 percent approval).

“Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it’s clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down,” Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor’s CEO, says in a news release.