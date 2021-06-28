Home » City Life
Executive excellence

H-E-B's head honcho once again ranks among America's top CEOs

Charles Butt
Charles Butt is one of the top 10 CEOs, according to Glassdoor.  Photo courtesy of Texas State History Museum Foundation

H-E-B customers adore the San Antonio-based grocery chain, and H-E-B employees appear to adore their boss.

CEO Charles Butt ranks seventh on Glassdoor’s new list of the top 100 CEOs for 2021. He received a 96 percent approval rating from H-E-B employees who shared anonymous feedback on the Glassdoor platform, which publishes reviews and salary information for employers.

Butt is no stranger to the list; in 2019, he ranked second overall

“Under his leadership, the desire to constantly innovate has led to new store concepts, the creation of one of the most successful private-label programs in the country, and the commitment to build out state-of-the-art digital products and services to complement H-E-B’s world-class stores,” the grocery chain said in a 2019 news release about Butt.

Butt is also recognized as an advocate for public education and literacy.

The Butt family is among the richest families in the country, with a net worth estimated by Forbes at $17.8 billion. Florence Butt, Charles’ grandmother, founded the family-owned business in 1905.

Other Texas executives appearing on the new Glassdoor list are:

  • Third-ranked Dr. Peter Pisters, president of Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center (99 percent approval).
  • Fourth-ranked Gary Kelly, who just announced he’s stepping down as CEO of Dallas-based Southwest Airlines (98 percent approval).
  • 55th-ranked Sean Yalamanchi, chairman and president of Richardson-based Infovision (93 percent approval).
  • 60th-ranked Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist (93 percent approval).
  • 76th-ranked Worthing Jackman, president and CEO of The Woodlands-based Waste Connections (92 percent approval).

“Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it’s clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down,” Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor’s CEO, says in a news release.

