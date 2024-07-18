Car-munity
Austin speeds into top spot on list of world's biggest car communities
Austin's car-centric culture doesn't just extend to its highways: The city was recently dubbed the No. 1 destination with the biggest car-loving community in the world, according to a new study by Auto Trader.
The study ranked 411 cities from across the globe based on the number of car meets and auto shows in each city, the number of past Cars and Coffee events, and the share of "car meet" social media posts tagged in each city.
Austin earned a 98.1 percent "Car-munity" score to claim the No. 1 spot, and was the only U.S. city to make it in the top 20.
With the increasing popularity of Formula 1, MotoGP, NASCAR, and other racing events in Austin, it was only a matter of time before the city started to gain recognition for its auto enthusiast community. But it's Austin's local car clubs, events, and meets that push it to the No. 1 city.
A few notable events Auto Trader mentioned include the long-running Lonestar Rod & Kustom Round Up – a massive outdoor car show hosted at the Travis County Expo Center featuring vintage hot rods and custom cars – as well casual meet ups like Cars & Coffee at Circuit of the Americas.
"The presence of these diverse events highlights Austin's appreciation for both new and classic vehicles, including Porsches, Audis, Ferraris, and even vintage military vehicles," the study said. "But, undeniably so, it's the classic Americana vehicles that most often feature in the social media posts from Austin car events."
Austin car enthusiasts love a vintage sports car. Photo courtesy of Circuit of the Americas Facebook
Local racing events are another a great opportunity to meet fellow car enthusiasts. Autocross club Texas Spokes hosts monthly events in Austin and around Central Texas, while those who want to get some track time can visit Harris Hill Raceway, a 1.82-mile, 11-turn asphalt road course in San Marcos.
CultureMap even covered two weddings this year that prominently featured collector cars: One couple made a mini car show out of their wedding, and one bride wanted to represent her late father.
Austinites who want to learn more about the city's rich car culture can check out the Bob Bullock Museum's Carros y Cultura exhibit, which showcases unique lowrider cars and bikes while exploring how Texas lowrider culture is tied with the Mexican American community. The museum described lowriders as "a canvas for celebrating identity through artistic expression."
The top 10 cities with the biggest car-loving communities worldwide are:
- No. 1 – Austin, Texas
- No. 2 – Toronto, Canada
- No. 3 – Cape Town, South Africa
- No. 4 – Turin, Italy
- No. 5 – Munich, Germany
- No. 6 – London, United Kingrom
- No. 7 – Warsaw, Poland
- No. 8 – Frankfurt, Germany and Sydney, Australia (tied)
- No. 10 – Christchurch, New Zealand