Fun Austin couple colors outside the lines in animal-filled wedding
A big wedding often calls to mind images of extended family, formal wear, and traditional rituals, but for this Austin couple — a publicist and a podcast producer — this is not so. Jennifer Sinski and Aaron Blackerby, 37 and 36, were married on November 25, 2023, with 150 guests in attendance at South Austin's picturesque Hummingbird House.
Of those 150, only 20 were family; The rest were a who's who of Austin's arts and entertainment scene, with singer-songwriter Walker Lukens taking the helm as the officiant. The couple's dachshund, Honey, also had a place of honor as the flower girl; She trotted down the aisle in a white leash and flower-adorned collar, barking in support when Jennifer and Aaron had their first married kiss.
Honey was a key player in the couple's slow-burn relationship — and when Aaron, her adoptive parent, cradles her in his arms, one can tell she was rooting for this all along.
Aaron and Honey got more shots as a duo than almost anyone else in the wedding.Photo by Wisteria Jade
Hearing the story from Aaron's point of view, it's an epic tale of alternating self-doubt and just doing the thing, while Jennifer smiles along. Aaron had fostered a crush on Jennifer for "a very long time," weathering a different relationship until someone alerted him that she was single. The two friends even found out in their 20s that they'd been in the same summer camp together, thanks to a group photo. Having waited this long and landed right in the peak of the pandemic, in July 2020, he decided to wait for the perfect way in, and Jennifer delivered in the form of an oddly-specific tweet:
Aaron saw his moment and did what anyone would do before sending a text: went on a three-hour bike ride to think.
"So I got back off my bike ride, and I felt like I had some clarity," says Aaron. "I open up my phone and I'm like, 'Hey, Jen, don't know if this is weird." And then I was like ... delete that sh*t. 'Hey, Jen, saw your tweet. I'd love to see how many boxes I could check off your list. Let me know if we can grab dinner [or] drinks sometime.' And then I had the longest five minutes of my life waiting for her answer."
But of course, it could not be that simple, and Jennifer said she wasn't ready to date. The two hung out anyway, always with other friends until Aaron found the next right time ask to take Honey on a walk together. He was so excited about the "Yes!" text that he forgot to set a time, and Jennifer made other plans — but Aaron tagged along, and the two finally found some alone time at Launderette for a first datee. Honey has gotten too many walks to count since.
Jennifer's long list may have been foreshadowing for her wedding planning. She thought of every detail, taking notes in a meticulous binder with contingency plans that she never opened once. But this level of documenting and intuition clearly paid off. This event had everything someone would expect in a fairly traditional wedding, from a string quartet, to flowers everywhere, to a getaway in a classic car. But the details were organically perfect.
The bright floral arrangements in sunset colors matched the outfits of the bridal party, which were all unique designs. Jennifer's long train and textured fabric brought elegance and drama, while Aaron's subtly striped cobalt blue suit and orange socks offered another bright, yet refined twist.
The wedding party brought the color and the energy.Photo by Wisteria Jade
The couple wrote their own vows, handing them over to the officiant, Lukens, who co-hosts the Song Confessional podcast that Aaron works on. He was the first to review the custom promises, but other friends got to offer their own intentions before the ceremony. At an engagement party, Lukens passed around the couple's rings in an Irish tradition called a ring warming ceremony. Each attendee held the rings and gave a blessing, wish, or other thought for the marriage beyond the wedding itself.
"We feel like now like when we wear our rings every day, that there's a way to have those 150 people that are there with us, always blessing our marriage from now on," says Jennifer.
Other loved ones, like Jennifer's late father, were included in spirit. The couple's paid tribute to him in their wedding photos, which beautifully featured a black MG convertible like Jennifer's dad's, which a member of a vintage car club loaned them. The collector of British cars would have been proud to see the artistic shots.
Photos in the car looked especially editorial.Photo by Wisteria Jade
After the ceremony, the colorful vibes continued with a Tex-Mex inspired menu by Y Comida including highlights like elote cups, mesquite-smoked prime bavette, and a Tiramisu-like dessert featuring Mexican coffee ladyfingers. Two donkeys acted as both guests and servers, toting around beers and tequila shots to delighted partiers. (The donkeys were the first thing Jennifer booked, as soon as she had the venue.) The couple's cat, presumably less enthusiastic about beverage service, made an appearance in cartoon form throughout the wedding.
"One of the most memorable moments of the wedding that felt literally like a movie was our ... second-to-last song," says Jennifer. "We are such millennials, and we love LCD Soundsystem. We were singing every word of 'All My Friends,' and I was throwing my beer. I left my wedding covered in beer, my dress was so dirty, and then everybody threw the streamers at us. That was so fun, and it didn't even matter [that I had] no makeup on anymore."
Aaron says this is one of his favorite photos of Jennifer.Photo by Wisteria Jade
Aaron and Jennifer agree that keeping things in perspective and trusting the process are the top tips they would give other couples planning a wedding. Many small issues will fall by the wayside, but communicating about expectations early is part of what makes a marriage work.
"The thing I've been thinking about in general with like relationships, is there comes like a point where you start to take leaps of faith and trust in one another, and it's kind of anxiety-inducing," says Aaron. "I think those conversations will also help reinforce your decision to get married."
