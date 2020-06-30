East Austin's first-ever Whole Foods Market finally opens to public

Residents of East Austin now have another place to shop for toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and other life necessities. On June 29, a new Whole Foods Market debuted at the Saltillo mixed-use development.

The 35,000-square-foot Whole Foods store, at 901 E. Fifth St., initially was supposed to be a Whole Foods 365 location. But the Austin-based grocery chain shelved that lower-cost concept in 2019 after Amazon purchased the company.

The East Austin location is Whole Foods’ seventh store in the Austin metro area.

Highlights of the new Whole Foods store include:

Produce department that features fruits and vegetables, including items from about 75 local growers.

Full-service meat department whose offerings include tamales, grass-fed beef, and grass-fed lamb.

Seafood counter that offers fresh and frozen seafood, including locally sourced shrimp, red snapper, and grouper.

Selection of cheeses, including ones that are locally produced.

More than 1,000 wines and 280 beers, including 150 selections from area vendors.

Automated coffee setup from Austin-based Briggo Coffee.

The new Whole Foods store is yet another addition to Saltillo, a 10-acre, mixed-use project developed by Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group and Dallas-based Columbus Realty Partners.

“Since the first day Endeavor was involved with this project, the single most requested addition was for a full-service grocery store. We are incredibly excited that day is here,” Jason Thumlert, principal with Endeavor Real Estate Group, says in a June 29 release. “Whole Foods Market … will offer local, high-quality food options while enhancing the sense of community.”

Other businesses set to open this summer at Saltillo include Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Poke Austin, Enamel Dentistry, Chase Bank, and The Kebab Shop.

Endeavor and Columbus broke ground on Saltillo in 2017.