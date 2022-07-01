Austin reopens more city pools for 4th of July weekend

KVUE — Martin Pool, Dottie Jordan Pool, and others will open for the July Fourth weekend, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced this week.

Martin Pool, located at 1626 Nash Hernandez Sr. Rd., and Dottie Jordan Pool, located at 2803 Loyola Ln., will both reopen on Sunday, July 3. They will offer recreational swim from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Deep Eddy Pool will be open on Tuesday, July 5, from 8 am to 12 pm for lap swim and 12 pm to 8 pm for recreational swim, pushing back the opening day to Tuesday, July 12. The pool is located at 401 Deep Eddy Ave.

On Sunday, July 10, Ramsey Pool and Mabel Davis Pool will reopen. Ramsey Pool is located at 4201 Burnet Rd., and Mabel Davis Pool is located at 3427 Parker Ln. Like Martin and Dottie Jordan pools, Ramsey and Mabel Davis pools will be open from 12 pm to 7 pm.

