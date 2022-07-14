Home » City Life
Travel Woes

Austin's MetroRail suspends all service for weeklong maintenance

Austin's MetroRail suspends all service for weeklong maintenance

By Hannah Ortega, KVUE
Capital Metro CapMetro Metrorail
Capital Metro will temporarily halt all MetroRail service from July 15 to 23. CapMetro/Facebook

KVUE — Capital Metro has announced that it will temporarily halt all MetroRail service from July 15 through 23 in order to perform necessary maintenance.

Buses will take the place of the 32-mile MetroRail during the downtime.

The buses "will operate as a shuttle serving Leander, Lakeline, and Howard Stations before heading to Downtown Station," CapMetro said in a July 13 release. 

The majority of MetroRail stations will also have buses taking passengers to the downtown Austin area, but not directly to the Downtown Station. A full list of alternative services is available here

---

Read the full story and watch the video on KVUE.com.

Read These Next
DFW Airport
American Airlines adds new way to breeze through airport security
welcome to Texas highway road sign
Texas drives to No. 3 spot on list of top states for summer road trips
Elon Musk Wikipedia
Elon Musk cutting Tesla workforce, ordering workers back to the office