Austin's MetroRail suspends all service for weeklong maintenance

KVUE — Capital Metro has announced that it will temporarily halt all MetroRail service from July 15 through 23 in order to perform necessary maintenance.

Buses will take the place of the 32-mile MetroRail during the downtime.

The buses "will operate as a shuttle serving Leander, Lakeline, and Howard Stations before heading to Downtown Station," CapMetro said in a July 13 release.

The majority of MetroRail stations will also have buses taking passengers to the downtown Austin area, but not directly to the Downtown Station. A full list of alternative services is available here.

