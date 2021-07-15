Home » City Life
Covid update

Austin-Travis County moves to Stage 3 of COVID-19 guidelines as cases increase

By Shawna M Reding, KVUE
The upgraded guidelines were brought on by an uptick in local COVID-19 cases, including four cases of the delta variant. Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

KVUE — As COVID-19 cases in Austin and Travis County rise, leaders have updated the area’s risk-based guidelines.

Leaders announced Austin and Travis County are returning to Stage 3 of the guidelines due to the four confirmed cases of the delta variant and a “dramatic increase in COVID cases we’ve seen in the past few days.”

According to Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County Health Authority, the seven-day average for new cases has tripled from 30 to almost 90. The seven-day moving average for hospital admissions went from seven to 20-21. 

“This has to stop,” Walkes said.

According to Austin and Travis County’s COVID-19 dashboard, the area’s seven-day moving average of new cases is 81 as of July 14. ICU capacity in the Austin area is also strained, leaders said.

Under Stage 3, those who are high risk should avoid being indoors in poorly ventilated areas and avoid travel and crowds. If they have to be in these situations, they should wear a mask.

About 30 percent of eligible people in Austin-Travis County have not gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Continue reading this story on KVUE.com.

