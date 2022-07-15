Austin reigns in global ranking of the best cities for Brits on the move

Could Austin see its own British invasion? Perhaps. A new ranking from a personal finance website ranks Austin the world’s fifth best city for United Kingdom residents seeking to relocate.

The website, money.co.uk, weighed seven factors to come up with its list of the 50 top cities for Brits. It then assigned a relocation score to each city, with 10 being the highest. No. 1 San Francisco earned a score of 7.76, compared with 6.48 for both Austin and Washington, D.C.

Two other Texas cities made the list: No. 9 Dallas, with a relocation score of 6, and No. 29 Houston, with a relocation score of 4.82.

Factors that the website considered are:

Average annual temperature

Average annual rainfall

Number of green spaces per 100,000 people

Life expectancy

Average internet download speed

Average salary

Job listings per 100,000 people

It’s worth noting that housing prices and cost of living weren’t part of the scoring mix.

However, money.co.uk did release a list last year that included home prices and cost of living among the ranking factors for the world’s best places to relocate. Even with that data added to the calculation, Austin was crowned the relocation capital of the world.

“Live music, unbelievable food, endless sunshine, and a thriving tech market put Austin on the map as a desirable place to call home, and for good reason,” according to Apartment List. “Austin’s reasonable cost of living and vibrant culture now frequently attracts transplants … who are looking for balance.”